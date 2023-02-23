A woman's death from a suspected overdose in Bowling Green has been tied by police to a Nashville resident suspected of supplying her with drugs.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday to a reported overdose at a residence on Walnut Creek Court.
Deputies and first responders found Baylee McClanahan, 21, of Lebanon, Tenn., dead at the residence.
The WCSO and agents from the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force investigating the death identified the suspected supplier of the drugs that caused McClanahan's death as Hannah Lynn Forkum, 27, of Nashville, the sheriff's office said.
Detective from the Metro Nashville Police Neighborhood Safety Unit confirmed that Forkum was the subject of five outstanding warrants.
Nashville detectives set up a controlled drug buy and took Forkum into custody on Wednesday.
Forkum was found to have 25 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl and seven grams of heroin in her possession at the time of her arrest, the sheriff's office said.
A search warrant was issued for a hotel room associated with Forkum, leading to the seizure of additional items, according to the sheriff's office.
Forkum was jailed in Nashville and a warrant has been issued by the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office charging her with second-degree manslaughter.
She will be extradited to Warren County following court appearances in Nashville.
The Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force also participated in the investigation.
