A truck driver accused of bringing a 14-year-old girl to Bowling Green for sex has pleaded guilty.
Richard Edward Gilliland, 49, of Halls, Tenn., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to two counts of third-degree rape.
Gilliland, who was indicted on the charges in 2019 by a Warren County grand jury, agreed to a five-year prison sentence in exchange for his guilty plea.
He is currently serving a federal sentence of 11 years and three months after pleading guilty to federal charges in Tennessee based on the same conduct that led to his charges in Warren County.
In court Tuesday, Gilliland admitted two instances of illegal sexual contact in 2018 with the 14-year-old in Warren County, but records filed in his federal case indicate that he spent nearly a month with the girl and subjected her to unlawful sexual contact in multiple states while working as an over-the-road truck driver.
A criminal complaint filed in 2019 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee said Gilliland contacted the juvenile over a smartphone-based dating app in December 2018 after seeing the girl’s profile that indicated she needed to escape her home life and find a new place to live.
Gilliland exchanged messages with the girl over a two-day period in which he offered to pick her up and have her travel with him.
Federal court records indicate Gilliland sent several messages of a sexual nature to the juvenile even after she confirmed that she was 14, asking her to send a nude picture of herself in an attempt to ensure that he wasn’t talking to an undercover law enforcement officer.
Gilliland picked up the girl near her home in Tennessee in early December 2018 and the 14-year-old was later reported missing by her mother.
The juvenile would later report to police that Gilliland sexually assaulted her shortly after the two arrived in Kentucky and that another assault occurred inside Gilliland’s work truck at a Bowling Green trucking company, court records said.
“Gilliland then departed Kentucky and transported the victim through multiple states where he continued to engage in sexual activity with the victim,” a federal criminal complaint filed in 2019 said.
Law enforcement received information from the juvenile’s sister later in December 2018 in which she reported she created a fake account on the dating app that Gilliland used, holding herself out as a man, and made contact with her sister, who said that she was in Pennsylvania with a truck driver, federal court records show.
According to the federal criminal complaint, Gilliland left the 14-year-old alone in his work truck at a truck stop on two occasions so he could go home and visit his wife.
“At the end of the month (Gilliland) dropped (the juvenile) off because he was feeling guilty about his wife,” Gilliland’s plea agreement in the federal case said.
Law enforcement in Tennessee, acting on a tip, found the 14-year-old outside a Walmart several hours from her home Dec. 31, 2018, federal court records show.
The juvenile identified Gilliland during a police interview.
FBI agents interviewed Gilliland in Bowling Green in January 2019, during which he admitted picking up the 14-year-old and engaging in sexual contact with her on multiple occasions, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Gilliland would go on to plead guilty to charges of enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee.
