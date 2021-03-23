A roughly 30-mile pursuit on Interstate 65 led to the arrest Monday of a Tennessee man.
A Kentucky State Police trooper saw a 2012 Nissan Altima traveling north on I-65 at a high rate of speed near the 12-mile marker, according to KSP.
The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Nissan continued into Warren County, at one point striking the side of a Ford pickup truck traveling north near the 22-mile marker, KSP said.
A tire deflation device was deployed, and the Nissan was brought to a stop near the 42-mile marker.
The driver, Joel Panhalkar, 18, of Franklin, Tenn., was arrested on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief, speeding, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
No injuries were reported, police said.
