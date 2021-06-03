A Tennessee man indicted last week on multiple sex offenses was served Thursday with an arrest warrant.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Paul J. Walker, 38, of Springfield, Tenn., was arrested on an indictment warrant charging him with incest (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), four counts of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), incest (victim less than 18 years of age), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age), two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Walker was placed in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.