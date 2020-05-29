A Tennessee man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Warren County.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded around 5:53 a.m., Friday to the crash at the 15-mile marker on southbound I-65.
A 1999 Chevrolet passenger vehicle driven by Ricky E. Diaz, 54, of Hendersonville, Tenn., was traveling south when the vehicle left the right side of the road for an undetermined reason.
The vehicle hit a cluster of trees and overturned before coming to rest. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.
