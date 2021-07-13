Continuing the growth of medical facilities along Lovers Lane, Tennessee Retina has announced plans to move its Bowling Green offices from Andrea Street near Greenview Regional Hospital to larger quarters at 136 Natchez Trace Ave. near the Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurological Associates building.
Nashville-based Tennessee Retina has been approved by the Warren County Design Review Board for an overlay development plan that calls for it to build a 5,262-square-foot office building on a 1.24-acre site on Natchez Trace. It is expected to be completed by late summer of 2022.
The plans also call for a possible future expansion of the building to 8,045 square feet, which would be more than twice the size of the current Tennessee Retina building on Andrea Street.
“Expansion will allow space for more state-of-the-art equipment such as improved retinal imaging and ultrasound as well as provide the space needed to improve efficiencies in clinic flow and patient care,” Tennessee Retina Marketing Manager Dena Beck said in an email.
Beck said Tennessee Retina, which was established in 1978, has served patients in the Bowling Green area for 28 years. The company has nine total locations and more than 120 employees.
The Bowling Green location, the company’s only Kentucky presence, has 10 employees and four physicians, Beck said.
Those physicians evaluate and treat such adult and pediatric conditions as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears and detachments, hereditary diseases of the retina and a variety of less common eye disorders.
Beck and Tennessee Retina Chief Operating Officer Jack Flanagan said the new location has many advantages.
“Being a newly developed area, the Natchez Trace location gives us the ability to build a clinic space that is fully customizable to our specific needs,” Beck said. “It will allow us to create optimal efficiency in our use of space and provide convenient care to our patients while still being centrally located in the heart of Bowling Green.”
Flanagan said in an email that the location at Natchez Trace will “allow better traffic flow and is conveniently accessible due to its proximity between two Interstate 65 exits.”
The Bowling Green office serves multiple southcentral Kentucky counties, and Flanagan doesn’t rule out further expansion in Kentucky.
“We constantly evaluate what locations would best serve our patients,” he said. “As we continue to grow, we see the southern Kentucky region as a part of that growth strategy and will consider other locations.”