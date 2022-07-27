Teranga Academy, an English immersion program created through a partnership between the Bowling Green Independent School District and Fugees Family Inc., will host a block party Thursday for its incoming students and teachers.
The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bowling Green Learning Center on Old Morgantown Road. It will feature Pelican’s SnoBalls shaved ice and games for students and teachers to bond in a “relaxed way,” said Elisa Beth Brown, director of instructional programs for BGISD.
Students are set to attend orientation Aug. 11-12 before beginning the school year Aug. 16. The academy is open to multilingual students, students who have been in the U.S. for three years or less and students who have had their education interrupted.
The academy will provide up to three years of schooling across three competency levels. The third level sees students develop an eighth or ninth grade English proficiency level before transitioning to Bowling Green Junior High School or Bowling Green High School.
The academy will utilize methods to ensure students’ experiences are positive.
“Our day starts with movement and ends with movement,” Brown said. “They take yoga or martial arts in the morning and end the day with soccer. … It not only creates a way to build that English acquisition, but also a way to start your day in a non-threatening way.”
Teranga Academy will utilize lots of soccer in its English acquisition programming. Brown said that since the sport is a natural activity for many students, it may aid help speed up the language learning process.
Brown said the academy’s expected enrollment is “hovering around” 100 students, with the majority of them coming from Central American, African or Afghan backgrounds.
“We’re super excited, we’ve known since Dec. 10 that this was going to open. After almost eight months of planning it’s very exciting to see it come together,” Brown said.