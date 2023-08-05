Fourteen-year-old Briseida Flores sat at a lunch table with her mother, Martha, eating corn and tamales as her classmates launched soccer balls into a net nearby. She speaks English well – yet just a year ago, she spoke only Spanish.
Her progress is thanks to Teranga Academy, the only school she’s ever attended in America.
She and her mother returned to Teranga for the back-to-school block party Thursday, surrounded by peers who were once strangers. This year, many of them are Briseida’s friends.
The academy opened last year for English-learning students who have recently come to the United States. Principal Kristi Costellow said many have experienced some kind of gap in their education, but it hasn’t stopped their growth.
“Teranga is a Senegalese word that means belonging, hospitality, community,” Costellow said. “We’re a program partnered with (nonprofit organization) Fugees Family, and we are designed to help those English language learners who are new to the U.S. and their families to get settled in.”
Costellow said any new venture is bound to have obstacles, but overall the first year of the academy was “really wonderful.”
“The thing I felt the most proud of is that we had so many students who identified that this place felt like family to them,” Costellow said. “Building a sense of community and belonging is one of the goals of the program, so to see that happen in year one was really meaningful.”
The academy accepts students seeking a junior high to high school education, with the goal of transitioning them to a conventional school within three years. They ended their first year with 117 students, Costellow said.
“We’re constantly welcoming our new families who are arriving in the U.S., so I’m excited about what that will look like in year two,” Costellow said.
Hannah Scheidegger, a level one math teacher at Teranga, is returning for her second year of instruction. She said her students are “obviously very gifted” despite the adversity many have experienced.
Many students excel in math, which Scheidegger said may be easier to learn when English is not a first language. Still, some things can’t be taught, only fostered.
“Even socially, I’ve seen our kids grow – they’re really good at being a team and looking out for each other,” Scheidegger said. “It’s very much a family feel here, and everybody recognizes each other. It’s a very cool vibe that has been created.”
At the edge of the gym, coach Daniel Tarnagda passed soccer balls to students lined up to shoot. The line never seemed to end.
Tarnagda founded Refuge BG, a local nonprofit that helps refugee families acclimate to their new homes. His work as a soccer coach is more than fun and games – it’s a chance for students to learn without realizing it.
“The first year, the kids came in shy. They didn’t want to say anything,” Tarnagda said. “But after we incorporate soccer, where they can be free a little bit in the mind, they start to open up.”
Each player at Teranga is given a pair of soccer shoes and a jersey free of charge.
“Everything they need, we give to them for free,” Tarnagda said. “They don’t pay and they’re able to play indifferently.”
A large part of Teranga’s community atmosphere has been built on the soccer field. Tarnagda said learning to play soccer on a team that speaks multiple languages creates a unique chance to connect with others.
Tarnagda instructs his team to use English on the field, but students come to find they can also communicate with a look or a wave. Each finds their own way to communicate, helping them build confidence on their own.
The block party was more than a chance to socialize with teachers and friends. Just down the hall, Shake Rag Barbershop volunteers provided free haircuts to kids in attendance.
Tyrail Curry with Shake Rag was hard at work as a line formed in front of the pop-up barbershop.
In his chair, 16-year-old Emmanuel Mugisha sat with a cool smile. If you had the haircut he had, you’d be smiling too.
Mugisha, who was born in Burundi, looked forward to his English class more than anything.
“If you went, you’re going to want to be there forever,” he said.