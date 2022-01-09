A federal indictment charging a Bowling Green man with providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, a designated foreign terrorist organization, was unsealed a few days before Christmas, but the investigation into the man’s alleged activities began several years earlier.
Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, 31, is charged with providing and attempting and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, as well as receiving military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green and faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted as charged.
Ramic had been previously incarcerated in Turkey and was deported to the United States, arriving here last month.
The case against Ramic was unsealed Dec. 21, and court filings indicate federal investigators believed in 2016 that they had probable cause to bring terror-related charges against him.
A federal criminal complaint filed July 7, 2016, by FBI Special Agent William Kurtz outlines the reasons for suspecting Ramic joined ISIL, which was known initially as al-Qaida in Iraq and was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. secretary of state in 2004. In 2014, the secretary of state amended the designation to add ISIL as the organization’s primary name, and the organization is also commonly referred to as ISIS.
Ramic is believed to have left the country in 2014 with two co-conspirators who are identified in the criminal complaint as Saudi nationals who came to the U.S. on student visas and attended Western Kentucky University.
Ramic was not a WKU student, but a number of civilian witnesses told the FBI they often saw him socialize with the two co-conspirators, one of whom is believed to have been killed in 2015 while fighting a Kurdish militia group in Syria.
The FBI obtained flight manifests that appear to show Ramic departed on a flight from Nashville on June 3, 2014, that eventually landed in Istanbul, Turkey.
The two co-conspirators left on a different flight on the same day, also ending up in Istanbul, where they met with Ramic and bought one-way tickets with cash to Gaziantep, Turkey, the complaint said.
“Gaziantep is located near the border with Syria,” the complaint said. “Significantly, the original flight tickets for all three individuals were flights to third countries with only a stopover in Istanbul ... the airlines confirmed that each of the three did not use their final leg departing Istanbul. This method is commonly used by aspiring ISIL fighters as a means to hide their travel and intentions.”
It is believed that after arriving in Gaziantep, Ramic crossed the border into Syria.
The FBI obtained emails among Ramic and the two co-conspirators.
In a July 30, 2014, email, Ramic and a co-conspirator discussed how he used an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot at planes, and Ramic said in a separate email from that date that he was in Syria, the complaint said.
The two co-conspirators kept in touch with one another through email, and the criminal complaint includes an excerpt from an Oct. 6, 2014, email in which one co-conspirator tells the other “Paradise and the virgins long for you,” records show.
The emails continued throughout 2014 and into the following year.
In a Dec. 6, 2014, email, Ramic told one co-conspirator that he put the co-conspirator in his will so that the co-conspirator “would get his belongings if Ramic was killed during jihad,” the complaint said.
The following day, the same co-conspirator emailed Ramic to tell him that as soon as the second co-consiprator meets him in Shadadi, Syria, they plan to go and meet Ramic, records show.
The second co-conspirator emailed Ramic on Feb. 13, 2015, to tell him he was in Mosul, Iraq, and on March 1, 2015, Ramic received a message from the first co-conspirator informing him that the second co-conspirator “was missing and is being considered a martyr,” the complaint said.
Later emails from the first co-conspirator state that the second co-conspirator “went to fight jihad and was killed by the crusader’s plane” and that he died in Syria while deterring an attack, according to the criminal complaint.
The FBI investigation also uncovered emails one of Ramic’s co-conspirators sent to WKU after he left the U.S.
Authorities obtained the emails from WKU officials, and one email from Sept. 18, 2014, states that he “came to factually believe that Islamic state in Iraq and Levant I.S.I.L. is the true way.”
In a second email from June 8, 2015, the co-conspirator says that he is “with Islamic state ... when we conquer the U.S. I will look for you,” the complaint said.
The FBI also obtained a photograph appearing to depict Ramic dressed in camouflage and standing in front of a pickup truck outfitted with an anti-aircraft gun and an ISIL flag.
“The photo is believed to have been taken while Ramic was in Syria,” Kurtz said in the complaint. “In a Jan. 11, 2016, interview with the FBI, Ramic’s mother admitted that she had received the same photo from Ramic after he had left the United States. She identified the individual in the photo as her son. During the same interview, Ramic’s mother provided the FBI with an additional photo she had received from Ramic after he had left the United States. The second photo depicts Ramic seated on the ground, wearing a typical jihadi head covering and holding a rifle.”
The FBI also received information from a cooperating witness who claims to have had conversations with Ramic while the two were in an ISIL training camp in Syria.
The witness traveled to Syria to join ISIL, then contacted the U.S. government after leaving Syria, providing information in this case and other matters, according to federal court records.
The witness, who is not named in the complaint, has pleaded guilty to federal terror-related charges and is cooperating in exchange for a possible reduction in sentence.
While in the ISIL training camp, the witness claimed to have met a man known as Abu Hazim al Bosnawi, who authorities believe is Ramic.
“The (cooperating witness) stated that Abu Hazim told (the witness) that he has a criminal record and the (witness) remembered it was in Kentucky or somewhere else in ‘the Bible belt,’ ” the complaint said. “The (cooperating witness) also was told by Abu Hazim that he knows the FBI has a case on him regarding jihadi activities, and that he previously attempted to travel to Yemen but was kicked out and returned to the United States.”
The cooperating witness told investigators that he first met Ramic at an ISIL military training camp near Taqba, Syria, that they were in together for a couple of weeks in 2014, they conversed with one another in English on one or two occasions and that everyone at the camp received military and weapons training and fired an AK-47.