The attorney for a Bowling Green man charged with murder in a deadly shooting said he is awaiting results of forensic testing on evidence submitted in the case.
Christian Castillo, 28, is charged with murder in the death of Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, who was shot Feb. 9 at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way.
Police believe Castillo shot Pedro after a two-vehicle collision at that intersection involving both men.
At a pretrial conference Monday in Warren Circuit Court, Castillo’s attorney, Neal Tucker, said ballistics evidence and DNA evidence have been sent to labs for analysis and remains pending.
Warren County Common-wealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron confirmed this and said he planned to contact the lead detective on the case for an update on the status of the items.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson set another pretrial conference for Jan. 24. No trial date has been set in the case.
Castillo was arrested Feb. 11, the Bowling Green Police Department said.
Police were called to West 15th Avenue and Butler Way on Feb. 9, where Pedro was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his face.
He died the next day at a Nashville hospital.
Detectives found evidence that Pedro’s vehicle had been involved in a collision at the scene, with debris at the crash site and paint chips on Pedro’s vehicle giving police possible clues about the other vehicle involved.
At a preliminary hearing in February in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak testified that the physical evidence directed police toward looking for a dark blue SUV, specifically a 2007-2014 model Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche.
Surveillance video footage from the area provided additional details about the suspect’s vehicle, police said.
Two days after the shooting, the BGPD was contacted by an employee at Abel Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road, who reported that a resident there applied for a guest parking permit for a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found the Suburban had front-end damage consistent with previous descriptions and detained Castillo after he was found sitting in it.
Questioned by police, Castillo denied any involvement in a collision or shooting.
Detectives also questioned Casillo’s girlfriend, Monica Rivas, who said she was driving the vehicle when the crash occurred and that Castillo, her passenger, fired a shot into the windshield of Pedro’s vehicle, Wartak testified in February.
Rivas is charged with tampering with physical evidence based on an allegation that she attempted to hide the weapon used in the homicide.
She has pleaded not guilty and is due to return to court Jan. 10 for a pretrial conference.
