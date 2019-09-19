A woman who claimed to observe Arthur “Jeremy” Pryor impaired the night he was killed in a car crash was in frequent contact with Pryor’s mother on Facebook for several months after his death, according to testimony Wednesday.
The testimony came from Johnetta Pryor on the second day of an evidentiary hearing in the case of Michael “Drew” Hardy, who is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of murder, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Hardy, 25, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that rear-ended a car driven by Pryor on Smallhouse Road on Nov. 21, 2014.
Hardy was found guilty of all charges at a trial two years later, but is seeking a new trial after his attorneys heard from Anna Yaeger, who said she contacted the Hardy family after the trial to pass along that she believed Pryor was impaired when he delivered food to her just hours before the deadly crash.
Attorneys Steve Romines and Ted Shouse, who represent Hardy, argue that his previous defense team gave him inadequate representation by not locating Yaeger, whose testimony may have supported a toxicology report showing the presence of benzodiazepines and marijuana in Pryor’s system at the time of the crash.
On Wednesday, under questioning from Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, Johnetta Pryor went through a series of Facebook messages between her and Yaeger, who first reached out to Pryor two days after the crash and stayed in touch for two years afterward.
Pryor said she did not know Yaeger before she contacted her on Facebook. In several of the messages, Yaeger expressed her condolences and mentioned that Jeremy Pryor delivered food to her the night of the crash, saying that this particular night was different from previous nights that he delivered food to her and that she wished she invited him inside.
The entire exchange was provided to Cohron’s office last week by Pryor at Cohron’s request.
Yaeger sent messages of support to Pryor while the legal case was pending.
“I hope the good ol’ boy system doesn’t fail you,” Yaeger said in one message, with Pryor responding that she “will fight until (she) can’t no more.”
Pryor testified that Yaeger gave her phone number in one of her messages and that Yaeger called her on the phone once after the trial.
Pryor said that Yaeger expressed many of the same sentiments over the phone that she had over Facebook and made no mention of her observations of Jeremy Pryor being impaired when she last saw him.
“I couldn’t imagine someone calling up and saying something like that to a person that lost their child,” Pryor said.
Pryor said she learned at some point that Yaeger was friends on Facebook with Hardy’s family and stopped communicating with her late in 2016.
Under cross-examination from Romines, Pryor said she was not aware of her son having any prescription for benzodiazepines and testified that he “seemed perfectly fine” when she watched him leave for work hours before the crash.
Romines established through his questioning that Johnetta Pryor did not pass the exchange of Facebook messages with Yaeger to authorities ahead of the trial, asking her why she withheld potentially exculpatory information.
“I didn’t even know this was information,” Pryor said. “This was a conversation with someone reaching out to a mother who lost their child.”
Cohron called Hardy’s former attorney, Mark Hall, to testify. Hall and attorney Don Major represented Hardy at the trial.
Hall testified that no one contacted him before the trial about Yaeger potentially being a witness. Hall also said that the defense team possessed Jeremy Pryor’s toxicology report and reached out to two investigators about the report.
One of the investigators referred them to another in Indiana, who Hall said reviewed the report, but concluded that he would not be able to give an opinion at trial that Pryor was impaired based on what was in the report.
“We were trying to make certain the opinions he would provide were worth the money we were going to spend,” Hall said.
Hall testified under questioning from Romines that failing to locate Yaeger prejudiced Hardy at trial and that the ruling suppressing Jeremy Pryor’s toxicology report came shortly before trial began.
Upon further questioning from Cohron, Hall said that the defense still announced that they were ready for trial despite the judge’s ruling, and did not request a continuance.
Hardy’s defense team and Cohron will submit written arguments, and Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson will issue a ruling on whether to grant a new trial in several months.
