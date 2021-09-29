In its 22nd year of providing scares in southcentral Kentucky, Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park will play host to the actor behind the mask of an iconic horror movie villain.
Bob Elmore, who played Leatherface in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2,” will be at the park Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 for a photo-op and autograph session.
With Elmore’s upcoming visit, Skeleton’s Lair co-owner Amy Burge said a new section this year is called “The Kentucky Chainsaw Massacre.”
“This year’s focus is we are playing off our celebrity guest appearance,” she said. “It’s a spoof of the movie ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’ We have already gotten calls from people out of the state who are fans of the movie. It’s a great opportunity for people to meet Elmore.”
Photos with Elmore will be $10 per person. Autographs are $25 per signature. Attendees can also purchase an autographed picture for $25.
Admission to all four attractions at the park (haunted woods, haunted hayride, two-story haunted house and a 3-D haunted maze) are $35 per person plus fees.
VIP Fast Pass tickets are an additional $10 and have limited availability.
Burge said the park at 48 Locketts Dream off Cemetery Road outside Bowling Green had a strong opening last weekend.
Skeleton’s Lair will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m. until Halloween and the last three Sundays of October from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Individuals who show up before open hours on the nights featuring Elmore will have an opportunity to take a picture with him in his full Leatherface costume from the film.
“Our hope every season is that we provide our visitors a safe and entertaining fall event,” Burge said. “We are very proud of the fact we have been in operation for 22 years. We have a staff of 60 or 70 people, and our crew loves the season. It’s their passion, and I think it shows. We have a really dedicated crew.”
To help alleviate any concerns participants may have about the COVID-19 pandemic, she said part of the park is set outside and appropriate safety precautions have been taken.
Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department members will put on their annual haunted house and hayride at 1780 Wingfield Church Road.
This Friday night will be the event’s grand opening. Attractions will be available every Friday and Saturday night in October from dusk until about 11:30 p.m.
Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brandon Graham said it has hosted the haunted house for about 20 years. It’s one of the department’s top fundraisers.
General admission for adults is $12 per person. Tickets are $6 per person for children age 10 and under.
“We put it on mainly as a fundraiser for us,” Graham said. “Firefighters volunteer to be in it along with people from the community. All of the proceeds go toward the department. Usually, we like to hit around $15,000 raised through the event. I hope everyone gets out and enjoys theirselves this year.”
Graham said attractions include a haunted house featuring different rooms with their own scares, a haunted trail and a hayride that takes visitors to a 100-year-old graveyard.
He estimated that more than 1,200 visitors signed the guest book last year, and that number pales in comparison to the total number of attendees they saw.
Bonnieville’s “Hill of Terror” attraction will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 30 from dusk to midnight. Admission is $25 a person.
Located at 3666 Priceville Road, the park has 100 acres of farmland utilizing themes, props and actors connecting visitors to different self-guided trails throughout haunted woods, corn mazes and haunted houses.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.