A Texas man stopped by police in Simpson County is accused of stealing a car in which a 14-year-old boy was sleeping.
According to the Franklin Police Department, an officer spotted a 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone Tuesday on Nashville Road and stopped it at the Key Stop on South Main Street.
The driver, David A. Davis, 33, appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.
After receiving consent to search the vehicle, police found suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an open alcoholic beverage container.
A 14-year-old boy found asleep in the vehicle had to be awakened by officers, and he told police the last thing he remembered was being asleep in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Franklin while his parents were inside shopping.
The teen said he had been sleeping in the car with the motor running at Wal-Mart to keep warm and had no knowledge of leaving Wal-Mart or who Davis was, according to an arrest citation.
Officers confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen and Davis had been recently released from a Texas prison, according to FPD.
During an interview, Davis told police he had been living on the streets, was cold and hungry and had drank at least a pint of vodka and a couple other drinks, according to an arrest citation.
"(Davis) stated that he saw the vehicle in the parking lot running and saw it as an opportunity," Davis' arrest citation said. "He stated that he got into the car and was going to try and make it to Texas where he is from. (Davis) stated that he had no knowledge of there being any other person in the vehicle at the time."
Davis was arrested on charges of kidnapping (minor), theft by unlawful taking (auto, $10,000 or more), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, speeding, license to be in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
