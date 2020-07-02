While restaurants from fast-food franchises to upscale sit-down eateries struggle to survive the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, one national chain plans to expand into the Bowling Green market.
Texas Roadhouse, a Louisville-based chain known for its steaks and barbecue, confirmed this week that it has identified property on Nell O’Bryan Court near the Cabela’s store as the site for its first foray into the Bowling Green market.
“Bowling Green has been on our radar for a long time,” said Travis Doster, senior director of communications and public relations for Texas Roadhouse. “That’s the No. 1 location in Kentucky that I’ve been asked about.”
Doster said the restaurant chain has moved forward with plans to open a location in Bowling Green despite uncertainties created by the pandemic.
“We are fully approved for the Bowling Green location,” he said. “But it’s to be determined when construction will start. We’ve pushed back everything because of the pandemic.”
Doster said Texas Roadhouse plans to build a 7,500-square-foot restaurant on property he considers to be in an ideal location near the Interstate 65 exit 22 interchange.
“It has lots of visibility from the highway,” Doster said. “I think we’ll know more (about the timetable for building the restaurant) after the first of the year.”
Texas Roadhouse, founded in the Louisville area in 1993 by W. Kent Taylor, now has more than 560 locations across 49 states and several foreign countries. It has a number of locations in Kentucky, including eateries in Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro, Somerset and Elizabethtown.
Ranked No. 1 among full-service restaurants in the American Consumer Satisfaction Index in 2018 and 2019, Texas Roadhouse has seen its annual revenue grow from $900 million to $2.8 billion over the past decade.
In Bowling Green, the chain will be filling a void left by Logan’s Roadhouse, which closed its location on Scottsville Road in March.
Too bad they couldn't use the Logan's bldg. Now another bldg left to sit empty........
