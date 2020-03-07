Dressed as scuba divers, beloved video game characters and, in one man’s case, a grass hula skirt complete with a coconut top, participants in the 15th annual Penguin Plunge braved icy waters Saturday in the name of raising money for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.
One by one, the volunteer “plungers” took their turn on a stage set up outside Sloan Convention Center before leaping into a pool provided by Aqualand Pools and Spas.
At times, they’d ham it up to draw laughs from spectators or land in the water with a booming belly flop felt by everyone in attendance.
Among those joining in was Matthew Lohden, who dressed up as the iconic video game character Mario from the Nintendo franchise. He hoisted a toilet plunger in the air as he cannonballed into the pool.
“As soon as you jump off the platform, you don’t realize it’s going to be that cold until you hit the surface of the water. As soon as you do, it just takes your breath away,” Lohden said, describing the experience after cloaking himself with a bath towel for warmth.
Lohden described the water as “freezing cold,” but well worth the trouble. Each of the volunteer plungers was asked to raise $50 toward a $15,000 fundraising goal for Junior Achievement. Proceeds from the event will be used to expand the financial literacy and entrepreneurial education Junior Achievement offers.
“With that goal, we’re going to be able to provide 25 classrooms JA programs,” said Casey Birge, president of Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky. She anticipated the nonprofit would likely be able to achieve its $15,000 goal with the high turnout Saturday.
For Birge, this year’s Penguin Plunge was her first. She was hired to be the nonprofit’s president in December. At the event Saturday, she was the last to step up to the stage and take the plunge dressed in a green Junior Achievement cape.
“It’s really moving to see so many people from the business community take the brave plunge. That water is cold,” she said, wearing a grin.
Along with various prizes, participants got the chance to vie for honors awarded to the top fundraiser, the oldest participant and other categories.
Dressed as scuba divers, a team from Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake took home the Plumage Award for having the most colorful costumes.
The highest individual fundraiser, raising about $450, was Shannon Harvey with the Builders Association of South Central Kentucky. A team representing State Farm insurance was honored as the highest-earning team, raising $1,450.
Throughout its 15-year run, what’s kept Jerry Mefford with Aqualand Pools and Spas coming back is the chance to support Junior Achievement’s mission. Mefford’s workplace has provided the pool for the event each year. Where before he used to suit up as “Aqualand-Man” for the event, he now enjoys watching and supporting it each year.
“It’s small business training and finances, and all the stuff they do is very good for the whole community,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.