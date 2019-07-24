When local radio personality Tony Rose first dreamed up Stuff the Bus as a publicity stunt 14 years ago, he couldn’t have imagined it would turn into an annual drive providing essential school supplies throughout a student’s time in school.
“We took kids from kindergarten all the way to the 12th grade,” Rose said, adding that after last year’s record-smashing success, raising 50,000 pounds of supplies, this year’s event is entering a new phase.
Previously, the event was a four-day marathon with Rose living on a school bus until it was stuffed with supplies, but this year “it’s essentially a one-day sprint,” he said.
This year’s Stuff the Bus live event, presented by Wendy’s of Bowling Green, will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bluegrass Cellular on Campbell Lane.
It will feature a 12-hour telethon livestreamed on businesses’ Facebook pages, including the Daily News, D93 and others. The final hour of the telethon will be broadcast on WNKY, Rose said.
Supporters will be able to bring school supplies to Bluegrass Cellular, as well as call in and make donations that will go to students across southern Kentucky. Supporters can choose which county they would like their donation to go.
This year’s presenting sponsor is Wendy’s of Bowling Green, which is also accepting donations at its locations around town.
Bayne Million, chief marketing officer for Wendy’s of Bowling Green, said the business signed on to support the event because of the opportunity to give back to area schools equally.
“Our founder, Dave Thomas, believed in giving back to the communities that support our business,” Million said. “Stuff the Bus is a key way for Wendy’s of Bowling Green to do just that, to give back to both education and those who need school materials.”
Million, a former educator himself, said he comes from a modest background and remembers how much it meant to start the school year with essential supplies.
There are several other ways supporters can donate or give supplies, including going online to stuffthebusky.com to make a secure and direct monetary donation, Rose said. Organizers will also be asking for donations through Facebook pages carrying the livestream of the telethon, he added.
Along with dropping off supplies at Bluegrass Cellular or any local Wendy’s location, German American Bank locations are also accepting donations of school supplies, Rose said.
Houchens Industries, another key sponsor, has also been helping to raise support for the drive at its locations throughout southern Kentucky. Through its Summer of Giving initiative this month, its locations have been either accepting donations or school supplies that stay in their local counties, Rose said.
– More information about this year’s Stuff the Bus event is available at stuffthebusky.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.