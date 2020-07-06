In the wake of nationwide protests often calling on governments to defund police, a thank you letter is circulating around the community for local law enforcement.
Stan England, one of the project’s founders, said he and his lifelong friend wanted to show respect to officers who work to protect and serve the community.
“During this Fourth of July holiday season as we celebrate the values that constitute the foundation of our great nation … let’s remember decisions we make today that will shape the opportunities of the future,” he said. “Let’s make sure all in the United States of America are given an equal chance at pursuit of happiness and opportunity.”
Each form used to collect names has 20 open spots. People can add names and their contact over the phone, through text or email. Those who want to sign can contact England at 270-791-4624 or swengland@twc.com.
He encourages people to share the form with anyone they know in the region.
Western Kentucky University Police Chief Mitch Walker is also a point of contact at 270-745-6253 or mitchell.walker@wku.edu. A link to the form will be available on the WKU Police Department Facebook page.
England would like forms mailed by Friday, and he plans to present a copy of all forms to the Bowling Green City Commission, Warren Fiscal Court and WKU to show community support and awareness of law enforcement.
“During these difficult times for our community and our nation that include COVID-19 and other social problems, we all need to take a step back, pause and work together to find solutions for the betterment of all people,” he said.
He can recall times when law enforcement helped him and the community. “Many times, it is just a single individual or family or business that gets much-needed assistance from our law enforcement agencies,” he said.
Any changes going forward, he said, should be without regard to socioeconomic status, the color of one’s skin or political affiliation. “As long as we are treated fairly, we should respect the law and those officers who protect and serve our community,” he said.
England commends Walker on his ability to get anyone to work together, and Walker’s appreciation for the project is evident.
“It means everything to me,” Walker said, particularly noting the recent protests. “Without the community support, you’re just out there by yourself.”
When the community gives authority, that allows the police to do their job, he said. He said when Black Lives Matter protests were in Bowling Green, protesters were thanking police for being there to protect them.
“This is an encourager to police officers by having citizens back you and support you,” he said.
