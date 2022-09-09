Two Bowling Green churches that found themselves at a crossroads for what seemed like dramatically different reasons have chosen a unique path that, so far, is benefitting both.
Forest Park Baptist, a 72-year-old church on Old Morgantown Road, had experienced an aging congregation and shrinking numbers in recent years.
By contrast, Christ Fellowship Church had seen its membership and ministry expand since moving into the former Andrew Baptist Church building on Graham Drive in 2017.
“We were at a place in 2021 where we were asking what was next for our church because of its growth,” said Lance Parrott, Christ Fellowship’s pastor. “We’re in an age when most churches will add a service or a location. We wanted to help another church in need.”
Parrott, who was regularly preaching on Sundays to about 250 or so people packed into his church’s sanctuary, found such a church in Forest Park Baptist, where attendance had dwindled to around 70 each week.
“The congregation started getting a little older, and we’re located in a diverse neighborhood,” Forest Park Pastor Franklin Wood said. “It’s a challenge to reach everybody.”
It was Wood’s own son who sparked the idea of collaborating with Christ Fellowship.
“He attends Christ Fellowship, and he told me how many people were attending and that there wasn’t enough space,” Wood said.
That led Wood to reach out to Parrott.
“He said they were thinking about building on or planting a church,” Wood said. “I felt God was leading us to do something together.”
He and Parrott were on the same page.
“Franklin and I got together and prayed every week for four or five months before we brought our ideas to our congregations,” Parrott said. “God was bringing the two churches together.”
Parrott’s idea of possibly planting a new church suddenly became an out-of-the-box notion: “replanting” Forest Park with an infusion of new members and staff.
“We felt that Jesus’ name could be heard louder by helping another church,” he said. “We brought the idea to the leadership of our church. Our people were excited about it, and their people were excited about it.”
The replanting idea came to fruition last month, when Christ Fellowship elder Joe Starks came on board at Forest Park as a co-pastor with Wood and a couple dozen Christ Fellowship members – mostly young families – joined him.
It has been just the rejuvenation that Forest Park needed, Wood said.
“God has blessed us with a great building and some great Christians,” Wood said. “But you start losing members, and it gets harder to build it back.
“The people who came from Christ Fellowship are very evangelistic. Young people like to be with other young people.”
Those younger members, along with a group of Congolese refugees who live nearby, have brought an energy to the church that Wood sees as healthy.
“There’s an overall sense of excitement now,” Wood said. “I’m thankful for the way God has worked this out.”
Parrott would no doubt give his fellow pastor an “amen.”
“It has been exciting for our church to send people (to Forest Park),” Parrott said. “Ultimately, it’s all for the Lord and his kingdom. There’s great joy in being part of what God is doing there.”
Wood, who was the lone staff member at Forest Park before the replant, believes the gesture by Christ Fellowship may have reversed a trend that could have had dire consequences for his church.
“We weren’t endangered, but if the trend had continued we may have been,” he said. “This is the way churches should act together.
“It would be great to see the big churches help the struggling churches. We all have to learn to work together.”