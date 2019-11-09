Police used to the telltale smell of marijuana through years of investigations have been confronted recently with an increasing number of vape cartridges loaded with THC, the compound in marijuana that produces the high.
Amid an environment in which state health officials are cautioning against the use of legal electronic cigarettes among young people, law enforcement officials are warning against the potential health hazards associated with the illegal THC vape pens that have proliferated on the black market.
The liquid in the contraband vape cartridges contains a much higher concentration of THC than what could be typically found in a joint of top-grade marijuana.
“This is not the marijuana from 20 or 30 years ago,” said Jacky Hunt, director of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, which covers Logan and Simpson counties. “This is way more potent and it’s just become a point where it can be dangerous. ... It’s got us concerned because it’s starting to flood the market and we’re seeing more and more of it.”
Hunt said such high concentrations of THC can create a health hazard in a state where all cartridges containing THC oil are illegal and many that are trafficked have unclear origins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last month that, of 867 patients with lung injuries believed to be associated with the use of vape products, 86 percent reported that they used THC vapes in the three months prior to the onset of their health symptoms, with 34 percent reporting that they exclusively used products containing THC.
On Friday, the CDC announced that lab testing of fluid samples from the lungs of 29 patients who reported respiratory problems related to vaping revealed that every sample contained vitamin E acetate, an additive used in the production of e-cigarettes.
THC was identified in 82 percent of those samples, according to the CDC.
“This is the first time that we have detected a potential chemical of concern in biologic samples from patients with these lung injuries,” the CDC said on its website. “These findings provide direct evidence of vitamin E acetate at the primary site of injury within the lungs.”
Earlier last week, the CDC announced that 2,051 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use had been reported to the agency.
Tommy Loving, director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, said his agency has seized an estimated 2,800 THC vape cartridges this year, primarily through interdiction efforts in cooperation with U.S. Postal Service inspectors.
For all the cartridges seized, though, many more are making their way into the local underground economy.
“I’m confident we’re seizing much less than 10 percent of the product coming into the community,” Loving said.
Agents have found that the THC vapes being seized come mainly from California or Colorado, where dispensaries sell the products legally.
What complicates matters, however, is whether the seized cartridges came here from those dispensaries selling regulated products or from a clandestine lab making cartridges that contain THC and who knows what else.
In a Facebook post last week, Hunt’s agency said dealers are known to buy empty cartridges and empty branded packages online that are then filled with their own purchased or manufactured cannabis oil.
The black market vapes may also contain additives that can contribute to respiratory problems.
“It’s not uncommon for us to go into somewhere where we’ve obtained a search warrant and there will be these tubes of liquid they’ve bought from these vape shops and we’ll find liquid THC,” Hunt said. “Where it came from, who knows.”
While executing a search warrant at a residence, Hunt said agents recently found a white powder on a package of THC vapes that tests indicated was fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that often proves fatal in small doses.
In light of the reports of lung injuries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended last month that the public not use any vaping products containing THC.
The CDC’s announcement that appears to show a link between vitamin E acetate and pulmonary illnesses reported by vape users mirrors research conducted recently by the FDA.
An FDA investigation of THC vaping products prompted by the reported illnesses found many samples contained significant amounts of vitamin E acetate, which is commonly found in dietary supplements and skin care products.
THC vapes are illegal in Kentucky and fall under state marijuana trafficking laws, in which penalties vary depending on whether traffickers are caught selling fewer than eight ounces, between eight ounces and five pounds or more than five pounds of marijuana.
Loving said the trafficking law should be updated to reflect the high concentration of THC in the vapes.
“We think the statute needs some tweaking to address the quantity and the purity of these products because they certainly don’t compare to just a marijuana plant,” Loving said. “With the high percentage level of THC, the issue we’re getting into is how do you qualify that as over or under five pounds. The concentration of a small quantity of cartridges may be much stronger than five pounds of marijuana, so we’re struggling with proper charging and we feel like we need some new legislation to address this area.”
