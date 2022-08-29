Everyone thinks Lost River Cave is a city park. At least that’s what Rho Lansden, its executive director, keeps hearing wherever she goes. Just last week, she attended a birthday party and was approached by dozens of people with the same collective questioning:
“What do you think it is?”
Followed by: “I’m sure the city will take care of it.”
The “it” is the inexplicable soap suds that have permeated Lost River Cave’s waterways for months, forcing tour cancellations and fueling environmental concerns. Several environmental agencies have been searching for answers, to no avail.
But Lost River Cave isn’t a city park. It’s a nonprofit organization with only its own fundraising and revenue to rely upon.
The soap suds have stripped Lost River Cave of invaluable July revenue during peak tourist season. Summer visitation makes everything the cave does for the community possible, Lansden said.
“Summer visitation pays for the maintenance of our trails, the maintenance of the cave, each and every one of our buildings from where the gift shop resides to where the offices are, where the nature center programs take place,” she said. “Our insurance, our utilities – all of that is paid for by summer visitation dollars.”
So, just how much revenue did Lost River Cave lose this July due to soap suds cancellations? In all, $62,408.
During July, the cave had to close for three full days and two half-days due to the suds. That’s an equivalent of four full days. Historically, an average July day in the cave’s peak season brings 526 visitors who spend an average $10,341 in boat tour revenue and $5,260 in gift shop purchases.
Add the boat tour and gift shop revenue, and multiply by four days, and you’ve got $62,408 in losses.
Even non-cave goers have reason to be concerned about the suds, because the economic impact extends to the entire community, Lansden said.
According to a 2019 study on the economic impact of day visitors in Kentucky, the average Kentucky tourist spends $64 on food, retail, transportation and entertainment.
Not accounting for inflation and based on the same average July day, the estimated 2,104 people who would have visited Lost River Cave during its four cancelled days would have spent $134,656 in the community.
“It’s not just impacting LRC and what we have to contend with; it’s also having an impact on every gas station, every restaurant, every store,” Lansden said. “That money is not available to other businesses in the community.”
What does the revenue loss mean for the cave’s survival? Lansden said that they learned a long time ago that they needed a buffer worth at least one year’s worth of operating revenue. The nonprofit’s mission is just too important to risk it, she said.
“If we did not exist, this land wouldn’t exist,” she said. “It would be sold off and developed because it’s very valuable land. ... Conservation would disappear.”
However, the cave used much of its buffer during the pandemic.
“That means we won’t get the new benches and we won’t be able to start a new project on the trails,” Lansden said.
It also means school trips could be impacted, from both a financial and environmental standpoint, said Chuck Hendrickson, a retired Western Kentucky University chemistry professor and Lost River Cave supporter.
“Even when it’s not peak tourist season, an awful lot of students come here from all around to enjoy nature at this cave and to learn a lot about nature. All of that requires maintenance,” he said. “This is a pro-educational program and a pro-educational city and county and then when (school trips) come here, they want to be sure that kids get what they need.”
Karen Hendrickson, a retired medical technologist, supports the cave alongside her husband. She said that she began volunteering out of a reverence for nature.
“The preservation of these green spaces so that kids nowadays have a place to play is so important in a city and particularly in a city that is growing as fast as Bowling Green where our green spaces are disappearing,” she said.
Both Hendricksons said they’re concerned about what comes after, or lies underneath, the soap suds. If this is happening here, what could be happening elsewhere in the watershed, Chuck asked.
“Today, it’s soap suds. Tomorrow, it may be a carcinogenic chemical,” Karen said. “So this whole effort here, not only for Bowling Green, but for the future, is just so vital. And I’m so concerned that so many people in the community take it for granted.”