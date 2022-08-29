News_sudsupdate080722-3.jpg
Buy Now

Suds accumulate at the mouth of Lost River Cave on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, as rain falls on Bowling Green, agitating the water. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

Everyone thinks Lost River Cave is a city park. At least that’s what Rho Lansden, its executive director, keeps hearing wherever she goes. Just last week, she attended a birthday party and was approached by dozens of people with the same collective questioning:

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you