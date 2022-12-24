Gold, I knew. Everyone agreed it made a more than acceptable gift. In addition to announcing that the one being gifted was special indeed, it also signaled that the giver was not short of a dollar or two.
Frankincense and myrrh were, frankly, a bit murkier. What were they, and why were they given to a baby?
We begin with the Greeks.
Clytia, the daughter of Oceanus, was beloved and then betrayed by Apollo – that golden boy with the speedy ride. His new love, Leukothea, was the daughter of Orchamus, king of the East. In a fit of jealousy, Clytia told the king about Apollo and his daughter, whereupon Orchamus buried Leukothea alive.
No Child Protective Services in those days, you see.
Apollo, who couldn’t help feeling partially responsible, dug her up and turned her into the Frankincense tree.
Myrrha, the daughter of Cinyras, had offended Aphrodite – a dangerous move. In a terrible revenge, the goddess of love inspired Myrrha with a passion for her own father, which she gratified without his knowledge.
When he found out, he drew his sword to slay her. In that moment, she prayed to whatever power was listening to render her invisible. She was immediately transformed into the myrrh tree, and her tears became its precious aromatic resin. Crikey. No wonder we never heard more about these two in church.
English poet John Dryden wrote of the myrrh tree: “And still she weeps, nor sheds her tears in vain, For still the precious drops her name retain.”
Eventually, Adonis – he of the enviable physique – was born from this tree.
Myrrh is an ancient and sacred incense. The oil of Commiphora myrrha, both antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, was used in embalming. It was precious and costly. Today it is used in toothpaste and perfumes.
The resin of Boswellia carteri makes a healing incense that induces a meditative state, so frankincense was highly prized by the rich and powerful, who had many worries and even more money. The tree was not terribly common and collecting the resin was difficult – it was not for the peasants. Today its oil is used in rejuvenating beauty creams.
Two thousand years ago, this holy trinity of presents was the best of the best. Only those with considerable resources would be able to give them. They were not for just any baby.
These were gifts kings would give only to another king.
