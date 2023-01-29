A demon from Mount Kurama, Japan used to ravage nearby villages. His mischief was ended when Bishamonten, a Buddhist deity, threw roasted soy beans at his eyes. During the Setsubun festival in February, the Japanese throw soy beans out the door and say, “Oni go out! Blessings come in!” To this day, there is a temple on the mountain dedicated to this protective god.

