The heat and humidity will have one final day to frolic about the region. A cold front, albeit absent of moisture, will pass through Thursday afternoon into the evening, opening the door to much cooler, less humid conditions Friday. We’ll experience a brief warmup Saturday, before another cold front brings an uptick in rain coverage and the arrival of fall-like temperatures to the area early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 92˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 82˚/Low 57˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 88˚/Low 51˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 78˚/Low 61˚ PM Storms Likely
- Monday: High 72˚/Low 56˚ Scattered AM Showers
