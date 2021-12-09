The HIVE seals deal on new home

It was a sort of homecoming for members of The HIVE on Thursday.
The community center for adults with disabilities closed on the former ALIVE Center property along Nashville Road that it had been leasing from Western Kentucky University for three years, and now it officially belongs to them. The gang celebrated with cookies and cake at The HIVE.
“It’s already ours,” said Laura Orsland, the nonprofit’s founder and CEO.
She was relaying a sentiment from The HIVE members who have made the building their gathering place in recent years. Now, they just had the paperwork to prove it.
“It’s a home,” said Bethany Roberts, one of The HIVE’s members.
Together they help each other with cooking and practice other independent living skills, she said. The community center recently got a new pizza oven its members are eager to try out.
In late 2018, WKU’s Board of Regents approved a lease agreement with the nonprofit, allowing it to pay $500 a month for three years with the option to purchase the property at any time during the life of the lease for $250,000. Lease payments counted toward that purchase.
“WKU’s excited to be a part of this day. It’s definitely a celebration for The HIVE,” said Jennifer Tougas, the university’s interim assistant vice president of business services. “Today is a special day because WKU is able to sell the property to (Orsland) to create a permanent home, and that gives her the ground that she needs to continue to grow and flourish in a program that’s very much needed for our community.”
After making repairs and renovations at the property near the roundabout on Nashville Road, Orsland said the space has become a “home away from home.” The nonprofit had outgrown the space it leased at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge near the National Corvette Museum several years ago.
Although the pandemic has somewhat disrupted the community center’s activities, Orsland said it’s gearing up to bounce back in 2022, including by launching its new Parachute Project.
The initiative will feature workshops for financial planning and insights into obtaining the Medicaid waivers that will allow participants to live outside nursing homes and in the community.
Orsland said she wants the center to be a resource for training about guardianships for the disabled. Eventually, she wants the nonprofit to become a Medicaid provider for off-site housing as well, she said.
Similar in practice to foster care, Orsland said it’s a system that people often abuse and use to exploit people with disabilities.
That’s something Katie Lasseter understands from first-hand experience.
The 56-year-old has had to move five times in the past three years, moving from homes that weren’t very welcoming.
While she was hosted at one home, Lasseter said she had to stay indoors most of the time and the homeowners would not allow her to store her food in their freezer or take her to her doctor’s appointments. She also was the victim of thefts, she said.
“The services stink,” Lasseter said of the Medicaid housing system that often fails people like her. “They treat me like dirt.”
As a member of The HIVE since 2017, almost since its beginning, Lasseter said the community center is a place where she can get away from the abuse.
On Thursday, she shared a tearful embrace with Orsland after delivering the news that she might have to move out of state because of her precarious living situation in Kentucky. Over the years, Lasseter said The HIVE has meant “love, support, family” to her.
“I don’t really want to go because of The HIVE,” she said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.