One illustration of the Harpe brothers shows two men who look as much beast as they do human. And it’s no wonder. While the Harpe brothers are largely forgotten today, they were called by a Bowling Green newspaper in 1894 “inhuman fiends” and “the bloodiest criminals that ever darkened the pages of Kentucky’s history.”
It is perhaps an apt description of the duo that has been called America’s first serial killers, who it is speculated had as many as 50 victims as they traveled through the region in the late 1700s.
While much of their story is shrouded in legend and lost to history, there seems no doubt that the “Bloody Harpes” traveled through, and killed, in southcentral Kentucky.
• • •
The Harpe brothers, Micajah and Wiley, were apparently born in North Carolina in the mid- to late 1700s. Sources disagree on the exact dates, and some writers even claim the Harpes were cousins born in Scotland.
Whatever their origins, Micajah was eventually known as “Big Harpe” and the smaller Wiley was thus known as “Little Harpe.”
In 1894, the Bowling Green Democrat, a forerunner of the Daily News, ran a lengthy article about the Harpes. Big Harpe was described as “a perfect giant in strength and build.”
Wiley’s smaller stature was not, however, an impediment to his activities. One newspaper in 1890 described him as being as “agile and wiry as the mountain panther.”
Few other descriptions of the brothers would be so kind.
Picking up their exact trail and accurately reporting on their exploits is made extremely difficult by virtue of the numerous, and very often contradictory, reports from early newspapers. An internet search likewise reveals numerous articles about the Harpes with diverse details – some likely accurate, some not – about their exploits.
Kentucky author and historian James M. Prichard has studied and written about the Harpes for years.
“There is an element of mystery,” Prichard said regarding the brothers and their crimes. “There’s nothing real established on where they came from.”
But vintage newspaper accounts and Prichard’s research give us a rough idea of their exploits.
During the Revolutionary War, the Harpe family were apparently “Tories,” who sided with the British. After the war, surrounded by the triumphant opposition, the Harpes headed west, eventually settling near Knoxville, Tenn., among Native Americans, many who had also supported the British.
Prichard speculates that the Harpes became versed in “guerrilla” warfare tactics while with the Native Americans. The Harpe brothers were rumored to be involved in the 1794 Titsworth massacre in Tennessee, where nine people were ambushed and killed and several others abducted.
It’s been reported, in conflicting accounts, that the Harpes had a habit of abducting women during that time to serve as their involuntary wives. Other reports had one or both brothers being wed in traditional marriages. In either case, several children soon followed.
The Harpes, alone or in cooperation with other criminal bands, reportedly engaged in every conceivable crime during this time, from robbery to torture and murder, from southern Illinois to Knoxville and everywhere in between.
At one point, the Harpes reportedly joined with notorious river pirates robbing flatboats laden with goods on the Ohio River. There is also a popular tale of the Harpes pushing victims, sometimes tied to horses, off a high bluff to their death.
At some point, the Harpes were jailed in Tennessee for stealing horses but escaped “and went on this murder spree” in 1799 that ultimately lead to Big Harpe’s demise, Prichard said.
After escaping jail, the Harpes went north, entered Kentucky and seemingly killed everyone they came across, “sparing neither young or old, male or female, in their insatiable thirst for human blood,” according to the 1894 Bowling Green Democrat article.
The Harpes reportedly tortured and killed two slaves for trying to escape, then an elderly couple living nearby named Simpson were found in their cabin “with their throats cut ear to ear.”
An 1890 Louisville Courier Journal article looking back on crimes that were almost a century old at that point said the Harpes had just passed through Russellville when they came across the Titsworth brothers, who were traveling with their families and some slaves. The Harpes attacked, killing men, women and children.
As the Harpes moved further north, they came across the cabin of a man named Stegall (sometimes also spelled Stegal) in Muhlenberg County. Stegall was away from the cabin at the time and the Harpes reportedly killed the seven remaining occupants of the cabin and set it ablaze.
When Stegall returned to the horrific scene, he quickly organized a group of men to pursue the Harpes.
A man named Lieper (sometimes spelled Leeper) was chosen based on his bravery to lead the hunt for the Harpes, which he did aboard a borrowed horse named “Monkey.”
Lieper caught up to the Harpes at Pond River, which is a tributary of the Green River. A chase on horseback ensued with Lieper and Big Harpe in the front of the pack. Finally, Lieper caught up to Big Harpe and shot him off his horse. The injured Big Harpe was taken to a nearby tree and a noose placed around his neck.
The Bowling Green Democrat article said that before he was lynched, the men asked Big Harpe why he had killed so many.
His response, according to the article, was “because I hate the whole human race.”
Asked why he also killed children, “because I enjoyed it,” Big Harpe said. “I beat out the brains of my own children and do you think I would care more for the brats of strangers than I did for my own babes?”
The “infuriated listeners quickly swung his gigantic form from the nearest tree,” the newspaper reported.
Then, “Stegal, the husband of the last woman victim, cut off the head of the lifeless murderer and placed it in the forks of the tree that had served as a scaffold, where it long remained, causing the place to be known ever afterwards as Harpes Head.”
“The body was left to be devoured by vultures and wild animals,” according to the Courier-Journal.
In 1967, the Kentucky Historical Society erected a historical marker in Webster County to mark the location of what is still known as Harpes Head.
Amid the commotion of his brother’s capture, Little Harpe escaped.
Various versions were reported of what happened to him, but the Bowling Green Democrat article claimed Little Harpe fled to Mississippi and joined up with a notorious river pirate known as, appropriately, Miller the Pirate.
The alliance, however, did not last long. Knowing that there was a bounty on Miller’s head, Little Harpe reportedly waited one night until the pirate was asleep and cut off his head.
He then presented Miller’s head to the local sheriff and demanded the reward.
The sheriff reportedly recognized the bounty-seeker as the notorious fugitive.
“I believe you are Little Harpe, who is badly wanted in Kentucky, and I will have to lock you up,” the sheriff said.
Little Harpe was taken to Greenville, Miss., for a trial, where he was found guilty and sentenced to hang. (Other accounts have Little Harpe being tried and executed elsewhere.)
According to one version of the story, Little Harpe was also reportedly asked about his motivations for the many murders, and responded only that he “loved to kill.”
As he “cursed his captors with the vilest oaths,” Little Harpe took one more life. Rather than wait for the executioner to open the trap door, he jumped off the platform “and launched into eternity.”
“Thus ended the dark career of two of the most mysterious and infamous characters that ever cursed civilized society,” according to one newspaper article.
The Harpe wives at some point were also captured and taken to Russellville to stand trial. It was determined, however, that they were also victims of the Harpe brothers and freed. The 1890 Courier-Journal article said “the two women remained in Logan County the rest of their lives. Maria Davidson, who lived until about 1845, married a respectable farmer and has descendants living in that county to this day.”
How much of the Harpe tale, and their reported confessions, was exaggerated or made up entirely, remains unknown.
One prime example of major disagreement regarding their exploits comes from a popular online article about the Harpes. It claimed Big Harpe was born around 1748 and fought with British loyalists in the Revolutionary War, which would have made him around 51 at the time of his death in 1799. However, that year Kentucky Gov. James Garrard offered a $300 reward for the capture of the Harpes, and Big Harpe was reported to be 20 years younger at the time – about “30 or 32.”
Another account lists the Harpe brothers as having been born in the 1770s, but also being part of a “Loyalist gang” during the American Revolution. If Big Harpe was born even as early as 1770, he would have been only 5 years old at the start of the Revolution. Details of their crimes and activities also vary to a large extent.
As to their southcentral Kentucky crimes, various newspaper accounts list several, although with scant and sometimes conflicting detail, but among the commonly reported Harpe murders in the region were:
- on April 12, 1799, a coroner’s inquest jury in Warren County ruled that Frederick Stump Jr. was murdered by the Harpes near Bowling Green. Not content with just killing Stump, “they disembowled him and filled his stomach cavity with stones” and then dumped the body in Barren River, Prichard said.
- the Harpes killed a man named John Graves and his teenage son with axes somewhere in southcentral Kentucky.
- in “Logan County,” the Harpes killed a young girl, a slave and an entire family – it’s not clear if this is the same incident as the Stegal family murders.
- in August 1799, a few miles northeast of Russellville, Big Harpe allegedly killed his infant daughter by smashing her head into a tree after she wouldn’t stop crying.
- the Harpes reportedly killed a young man (sometimes reported to be a slave) in the vicinity of Mammoth Cave by also slamming his head into a tree.
The Harpe brothers’ reign of terror was made possible by the fact that law enforcement was sparse on the frontier, and the brothers “were also incredibly cunning; you could almost call them shapeshifters,” Prichard said.
At times, the brothers reportedly posed as traveling ministers. At other times, they passed themselves off as being some of the men looking for the infamous Harpe brothers.
Prichard said while the Harpes were fairly well known in the early 19th century for their crimes, their story was eventually overshadowed by the exploits of criminals like Jesse James and Wyatt Earp.
While even today as their exploits start to become better known, details of their crimes are vague.
But what is clear, Prichard said, is that the Harpes were “merciless and brutal.”