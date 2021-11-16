Bowling Green’s newest upscale apartment complex may be upsizing – again.
Developer David Chandler has applied for a rezoning that would increase the number of apartments in the 103-acre The Hub residential and commercial development he is piecing together off Lovers Lane.
Chandler wants to rezone 9.86 acres along Hub Boulevard and Cooksey Lane from highway business to multi-family residential to develop 210 more apartments. That rezoning application will be heard Thursday by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
The property behind the American Bank & Trust headquarters building and the Morgan Stanley building that’s under construction wouldn’t be the first multi-family addition since Chandler and his partners broke ground on the development.
In April, the Warren County Design Review Board approved adding 216 apartments to the original plan that called for 590. The latest rezoning would put the number of apartments in the development above 1,000, which Chandler said had been a possibility all along.
“This is kind of phase two (of the apartment complex),” Chandler said. “It was in the back of my mind all along.
“Phase one has been received very well. Everything we have with a certificate of occupancy is either occupied or leased.”
That demand for the apartments that range in size from one to three bedrooms and in rent from $800 to $1,400 a month can be chalked up to Bowling Green’s growth and to the nature of the development, Chandler said.
“Demand is good,” he said. “Also, this (The Hub) is a special product, a high-end product. People want to be here.”
Chandler said amenities for The Hub apartments that have been completed or are in the works include a putting green, a dog park, fire pits, a car wash and grilling stations.
This latest multi-family addition should take about 18 months to complete, Chandler estimated, although The Hub hasn’t been immune to the delays that have plagued building projects during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are still construction issues out there,” he said. “Mostly price increases and supply chain delays.”
While the apartment piece of The Hub continues to grow, the development’s centerpiece and most visible aspect is still the five-story, 195-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel that is nearing completion.
“We would like to have the hotel open in May,” Chandler said.
The Embassy Suites will include a 6,000-square-foot Tony’s Steakhouse, an upscale eatery that Chandler expects to be a good fit for the development.
“We’re firming up the Tony’s architectural plans,” Chandler said. “We’ll be able to work on the hotel and restaurant concurrently.”
This rezoning for the apartment expansion, if approved by the planning commission, will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
