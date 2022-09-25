John B. Gaines, longtime publisher of the Bowling Green Daily News, was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism hall of fame Thursday evening in Lexington.
At a reception honoring the eight inductees of the 42nd Hall of Fame class, Pipes Gaines spoke of his father’s commitment to journalism, specifically of the Daily News’ duty to the community it served. “One characteristic which I believe made him an outstanding journalist was his love of facts – printed facts in particular,” Gaines said. “He expected the newsroom to pursue the facts and report them accurately without fear or favor. This kind of journalism was not always popular with people or groups with power and influence.”
Along with the late John B. Gaines, the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes J. Scott Applewhite of The Associated Press, Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post, the late Melissa Forsythe of WHAS-TV, the late Bill Mardis of the Somerset Commonwealth Journal, Mark Maynard of Kentucky Today, writing coach and retired editor Stuart Warner and Deborah Yetter of The Courier-Journal.
The reception was held in the Gatton Student Center’s Grand Ballroom on the University of Kentucky campus. The Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, founded by the UK Journalism Alumni Association in 1981, honors journalists who are Kentucky natives or have spent a significant portion of their careers working for Kentucky news media organizations.
The late John B. Gaines, who died in 2007 at age 92, spent six decades at the helm of the Daily News. He was influential in the community, writing editorials in support of a countywide library tax, creation of an airport and the banning of prohibition in Bowling Green in 1958. It was later repealed in 1960.
The elder Gaines was “extremely passionate about transparency in government and a local champion of open meetings and open records,” according to his son.
John B. Gaines was active in Kentucky journalism through his leadership as a board member and later president of the Kentucky Press Association. He served two terms on the board of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association, which merged with the Inland Press Association in 2019, to create a new association – America’s Newspapers.
He also supported young, aspiring reporters through a scholarship fund for journalists at Western Kentucky University and was instrumental in establishing the Gaines Family Lecture Series that highlights speakers that have achieved distinction in journalism.
The professionalism and integrity of John B. Gaines was also appreciated by one of Bowling Green’s longest-serving politicians.
In an earlier story about John B. Gaines published in the Daily News written by Don Sergent, Jody Richards, who spent 43 years representing the Bowling Green area in the Kentucky General Assembly, called John B. Gaines “an excellent newspaperman and tremendous businessman.”
“The thing I remember about him is that he fought hard for freedom of the press and the people’s right to know,” said Richards, a former journalism instructor at Western Kentucky University. “That’s an issue that people always have to fight for.”
– For more information about the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, go to https://ci.uky.edu/jam/events/2022-kentucky-journalism-hall-fame.
– Daily News General Manager Joe Imel can be reached at 270-783-3273 or via email at jimel@bgdaily news.com.