William Osborne noticed nothing unusual about the small parcel he was holding at the Bowling Green post office at Main Avenue and Center Street.
The 29-year-old Army veteran had been working double shifts at the post office for about six months on that January morning in 1949.
Around 7:30 a.m., Osborne was at his job sorting “nixies” and “misthrows.” A misthrow is a piece of mail that had been given to the wrong carrier for delivery, a nixie was mail that had an illegible or bad address.
The package, small enough to fit in the palm of Osborne’s hand, was a nixie – made out to the non-existent address of 14 Laurel Street.
Carrier Charles Cossey had returned it to the post office the day before because Laurel Street addresses started in the 900s. He wrote “UNK,” for unknown, on the small package.
Osborne examined the parcel and saw it had been carefully tied with string and had first-class postage. He decided to open it to see if he could figure out where it was meant to go.
“There may be a better address inside,” Osborne said to the mail clerks working next to him.
As Osborne pulled one end of string off the package, it exploded with tremendous force, sending debris flying and shattering nearby windows.
A city police officer said he heard the blast a block away.
As Osborne lay on the ground in agony, he shouted “God, I’m dying! Do something! Knock me out!”
Another employee, Kenneth Hills, held Osborne’s shattered arms tightly to prevent him from bleeding out.
Osborne asked if his hands or eyes were gone.
Both were, Hills replied.
• • •
While several others in the post office were injured, Osborne bore the brunt of the blast and it appeared unlikely he would survive.
He was taken to City Hospital and reported to be in “grave” condition that morning. What remained of both of his hands had to be amputated and he had internal injuries. He also sustained significant damage to both eyes.
Regional Post Office officials soon descended on Bowling Green to investigate.
Post Office Investigator A.B. Cleveland told reporters on the scene that morning that the bomb was likely the work of a “crank” who wanted to injure someone.
The Bowling Green Post Office workers remembered the package was postmarked from Newark. The assumption was that it came from Newark, New Jersey, but investigators couldn’t be sure – there were 13 Newarks in the U.S. A slim clue was that the package had an uncommon 22-cent stamp, but that was not rare enough to produce a lead.
With little else to go on, investigators would have to take a meticulous look at what physical evidence could be gathered at the scene.
• • •
While the investigation progressed, Osborne was surprising everyone by slowly getting better. Three days after the bombing, doctors reported that Osborne now had a better than even chance of surviving.
As the bombing and his plight continued to make national news, he stabilized to the point that he was released from the Bowling Green hospital after several weeks. In the coming months, he was sent to a number of specialists across the country. Doctors in Louisville determined that Osborne’s optic nerves had been shattered and he would not regain his sight.
Osborne, married with a young son, was also getting financially better as a result of a national outpouring of support.
Letter carriers and their organizations across the country spearheaded efforts to raise donations for Osborne and his family. More than $70,000 was raised in a matter of weeks, including locally from change jars at local businesses and students at the Greenwood School who sold popcorn and raised $6.37 to donate to Osborne.
In February, the Bowling Green City Council voted to ensure that if Osborne used the proceeds from the fundraising to purchase a house, his property taxes would never exceed $100 a year.
In June, Osborne’s plight was discussed in Congress during hearings about increasing workers’ compensation. The head of the National Association of Letter Carriers noted Osborne was being paid only $116.66 a month in compensation.
Some people were looking to make more than financial donations; at least two individuals offered to donate one of their eyes to Osborne in the mistaken belief a donated eye could restore his vision. One man, 44-year-old Wardney White, told the Daily News, “I don’t have much of this world’s good but I have a good pair of eyes and I am willing to give Mr. Osborne one of them.”
Osborne would go on to have numerous surgeries and undergo therapy aimed to give him the ability to lead as normal a life as possible.
On the one-year anniversary of the bombing, a Daily News reporter visited Osborne at his home. He said the realization that he would never regain his sight was a difficult one.
“I couldn’t believe it at first but I do now,” he said.
His wife, Frances Osborne, served as his “eyes and his hands,” according to the article, which described William Osborne listening to a radio as “his young and attractive wife, Frances, hovered nearby, lighting an occasional cigarette for her husband and guiding it to and from his mouth.”
The radio was purchased with some of the donated funds, as was a new car.
The article noted William Osborne “has become an authority on radio. Sports events, particularly the basketball games of the Western Hilltoppers, find him at the side of the radio.”
William Osborne said he was also looking forward to going to New York to be outfitted with a “cineplastic” artificial hand for his right arm.
As for the ongoing search for the bomber, “It won’t do me any good if the man is found,” he said.
He admitted his spirits lagged at times, but “I try to stay as cheerful as I can,” he said.
In 1951, his spirits were undoubtedly lifted when he and his family moved into a new, furnished three-bedroom brick home on Cemetery Road and Meadowlawn Drive financed by donations.
The Daily News reported it was “very attractive from the outside and every bit as pretty inside.”
• • •
At the same time that Osborne was rebuilding his life, the investigation grew in scope. Inspectors had noticed carbon dust at the scene of the explosion – an indication a battery had been used. They scraped every surface near the blast and sent the scrapings to the Washington, D.C., Post Office lab, along with what remained of the explosive parcel – including a piece of tape, a staple, a piece of brass, minuscule bits of paper, some wire and a tiny metal tube.
The analysis determined that the small tube had contained mercury and had been the blasting cap that had detonated the explosion. They were able to determine what company made the blasting cap. They were also able to, literally, piece together what kind of battery had been used. Despite the breakthroughs, they were no closer to a suspect – both the blasting cap and battery were commonly available across the country.
The wire was also closely examined and it was determined to be brass, .048 inches thick, and appeared to have been once part of a spring. A plant in Connecticut was the only one that made such springs, but again the trail could not be followed from there.
The analysis had given inspectors a rough idea of how the bomb was put together, with a flashlight battery, blasting cap, explosives, string and a small pencil. When someone began untying the string, it moved the pencil, which had been between the blasting cap and the battery. The resulting connection between blasting cap and battery set off the explosives.
Inspectors at the same time were trying to determine who the bomb was intended for, assuming it was not meant to claim a random victim.
The Bowling Green Post Office workers thought the parcel had been made out to someone with two short names. While it was reported variously that the package may have been made out to a Ulysses Jones, the consensus was that the name on the package was Earl Jones.
While there was no 14 Laurel, there was a 1410 Laurel. The home there was occupied by Wilbur Lowe and his wife. Mrs. Lowe’s brother was a sergeant in the Army and had also been known to stay there on occasion.
His name was Earl Jones.
Investigators tracked him down and asked him if there was anyone he knew who would want to cause him harm.
Jones nodded – there were about 8,000 men who probably would have liked to seen him blown to bits.
• • •
Jones explained to investigators that during the war he had been stationed for six months as the second in command of the U.S. Army disciplinary barracks in Pisa, Italy. The Army prison was where the most violent and unstable prisoners in the European theater were sent.
It had a brutal reputation – inmates were sometimes disciplined with solitary confinement for weeks at a time and given only bread and water to subsist on.
Jones estimated that about 8,000 men had gone through the facility during his tenure.
Asked to narrow down the list to those most likely to have a personal vendetta against him, Jones came up with 112 names.
It was a promising lead, as postal investigators had already surmised that the bomb was similar to a booby trap device used during the recent war.
The bombing was again discussed in Congress in March during a discussion regarding federal funding for the Post Office (now called the U.S. Postal Service).
Chief Postal Inspector J.J. Doran said investigators “believe the man for whom the bomb was intended was formerly an officer in charge of one of our prisons in Italy, where real tough characters – men who had been accused and convicted of murder ... were incarcerated.”
One by one, investigators tracked the 112 men down. Adding to the task was that the interviewed men often named other former inmates who might have a grudge against Jones; they, too, had to be interviewed.
In the end, none of the men interviewed could be directly linked to the bomb.
Three years after the bombing, investigators thought they may have a new lead.
In January of 1952, a small package arrived at the Bowling Green, Ohio, post office. It was addressed to a man named James McCray. McCray believed someone was trying to kill him – good evidence of that was his bandaged arm, wounded after someone a month earlier shot at him four times.
McCray was subsequently sent a letter, purportedly from an FBI office in Wyoming, telling him to be on the lookout for a package coming his way that contained photos of the man who had shot him. McCray went to the police, who confirmed the FBI had no Wyoming office and intercepted the package before it could be opened.
Inside were 15 sticks of dynamite.
Investigators thought there may be a link to the Osborne case because of the relative rarity of a mail bomb, and because the two Bowling Greens were often mistaken for each other.
But just days later, a man in Arizona was arrested and confessed to sending the Ohio bomb. Reports at the time indicated he was mentally ill, and there was no link to the Kentucky case.
And like that, the case went cold, unsolved to this day.
• • •
In 1955, Osborne used some of the donated funds to start the Osborne Fish & Oyster company, a wholesaler of frozen foods, fresh fish and oysters.
“I can really say that I am happy now,” he told a Daily News reporter from the business headquarters at 710 College Street. “I have got something with a future and something to look forward to.”
Osborne also would go on to own and operate the Mansard Hotel Restaurant and Snack Bar for a time, and later in life sold advertising.
He continued being active with Masonic Lodge No. 73, rising to the rank of Master Mason. He had two more children with Frances, who died in 1999 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
That year, two years before his death at the age of 82, Osborne was interviewed by a Daily News reporter.
He said it was ironic that he served in the Army for five years during the war without suffering an injury.
He remembered that after the blast, “I just felt like my heart was coming out of my chest.”
He credited Frances and his church family for his positive outlook on life despite what had happened to him.
“I try not to have hatred; it will ruin you,” he said. “You should never give up. You do the best with what you’ve got left.”