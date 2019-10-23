The Medical Center at Bowling Green has begun offering preoperative care for patients potentially eligible for kidney transplants through a monthly clinic run by the University of Kentucky HealthCare Transplant Center.
The Medical Center does not offer transplant surgeries. Vanderbilt University houses the nearest transplant center, which performed 500 organ transplants in 2018. There’s the University of Louisville program at Jewish Hospital – that recently cut its heart transplant program – and then UK’s center, which performs more than 200 transplants annually and is expected to complete 120 kidney transplants this year.
Transplant surgeries can only be performed at transplant centers, because the surgeries are “high-cost,” “high stakes” and require a team of advanced clinicians, according to Jill Payne, executive vice president and chief nursing officer at Med Center Health.
“It makes the most sense to keep that in academic centers where there’s the infrastructure, resources (and) expertise,” Payne said. “Small programs dabbling in this won’t have the right outcomes.”
The transplant clinic in Bowling Green will instead bridge services and reduce cost- and time-intensive travel for the numerous appointments needed to even become eligible for kidney transplants.
“Our whole goal was to figure out how to bring some of those services here,” Payne said.
At The Medical Center, patients will also be able to schedule appointments with members of the UK transplant team through virtual consultations.
Dr. Jonathan Berger, the surgical director of UK’s Kidney & Kidney/Pancreas Transplant Program, will travel to Bowling Green once a month to lead the clinics.
The Medical Center and UK worked diligently over the past year to make the clinic a reality, said Berger, who met with eight patients Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the hospital’s second official clinic.
And The Medical Center is already evaluating adding additional days to the once-per-month clinic, expanding to liver, lung and heart transplant-related services and offering post-operative care in addition to pre-op care.
“The goal is to become a comprehensive satellite for UK’s transplant program,” Payne said.
Organs that can be transplanted include the liver, kidney, pancreas, heart, lung, intestine and vascularized composite allografts, such as face or hand transplantation.
There are also transplants for skin, bones, bone marrow, corneas, middle ears, heart valves and connective tissues.
In 2018, physicians performed more than 36,500 organ transplants in the U.S. There were more than 10,700 deceased donors and about 6,900 living donor transplants, with most recipients between the ages of 50 and 64, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.
The need for organ donors remains significant. In 2017, an average of 18 patients died every day waiting for a transplant, according to UNOS, or about 6,500 people.
When Becky Grise was diagnosed with a kidney disease at age 28, she knew she had a long road ahead of her: doctor’s appointments, dialysis and eventually a spot on a waiting list for a new kidney.
In 2018, Kevin Herrod felt a spiritual calling to become a living organ donor after seeing a billboard advertising Grise’s situation. They spent time together leading up to the surgery, which was performed at the UK HealthCare Transplant Center.
It’s an emotional process participating in a living donor organ transplant, and it’s sometimes bonding – the pair now spend time together regularly through family dinners, church and Herrod’s daughter’s volleyball games.
“Not only did I gain a kidney, I gained a family in Kevin and his wife,” Grise said Tuesday after the ribbon-cutting.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Herrod, who added that he’s felt great since the transplant.
