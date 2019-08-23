The Medical Center-WKU Sciences Complex hosted Bowling Green's inaugural Neurological Symposium on Friday, with more than 100 of the region’s neurosurgeons, physician assistants, nurses and other health care professionals working to keep people’s brains healthy.
“The purpose is just to educate the medical community,” said Dr. Narendra Nathoo, a neurosurgeon at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
About five years ago, The Medical Center began expanding its neurological services through the Victoria Kelly Neurosurgery Education Fund, which helped the hospital establish a neurosurgery unit with trained physicians, nurses and physician assistants. The Medical Center now houses two neurosurgeons, including Nathoo and Dr. Nessa Timoney.
“We’re currently looking for a third neurosurgeon,” said Nathoo, who originally came to The Medical Center in 2011, when locals were having to travel to Louisville or Nashville for most neurosurgical procedures.
The conference was divided into educational sessions from the region’s leading neurological experts on topics such as interventional stroke and aneurysm treatment, Parkinson’s disease, back pain and rehabilitation after neurosurgery and hemorrhagic stroke.
In the adjoining exhibition, Stuart Locke, CEO of the Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital, was on hand to discuss the local facility’s services, which have increasingly been the rehabilitation of brain and trauma injuries since insurance no longer covers the rehab for many orthopedic procedures.
“It’s the opposite of what it used to be,” Locke said.
Meanwhile, for people outside the medical world, the neurosurgery technology displayed Friday might seem like props from a science fiction or horror film. But it represented the latest methods in saving lives and improving patient outcomes.
At one vendor booth, DePuy Synthes, a longtime partner of The Medical Center, displayed equipment currently being used within the hospital. Joe Younger, a DePuy Synthes representative, clutched a glass sculpture of the spine with a slim metal instrument to demonstrate the process of interior lumbar interbody fusion, which can address degenerative disks and compressed nerves by inserting a metal “cage” to restore height and reduce nerve pressure.
“It’s better for physicians and patients,” Young said, because it reduces procedure time, the number of instruments (and therefore risk of infection), complications and recovery time.
Globus Medical brought along an “ExcelsiusGPS Robotic Navigation” system, which basically employs a robotic arm to scan patients and create 3D imaging on a screen. This helps surgeons know exactly where they’re going to be performing surgery – in this case, where they'd insert pedicle screws to strengthen a patient’s spine.
“It allows for a less invasive procedure,” said Allie Sammons, a representative for Globus Medical.
There are only about 80 worldwide, and none in Kentucky. The Medical Center at Bowling Green is considering purchasing the first.
“It’s the next step in the evolution to improve patient care and outcomes,” Nathoo said, "and that’s why we’re here.”
During the conference, Nathoo announced that The Medical Center has renewed its partnership with the Victoria Kelly Neurosurgery Education Fund for another five-year funding term, which will allow them to host more neurosurgery symposiums.
“We’re hoping to do it annually,” Nathoo said.
