Med Center Health’s Neurosurgery and Orthopedic Spine Services is offering the latest approach to minimally-invasive spine surgery with the use of the ExcelsiusGPS Spinal Robot.
The Medical Center at Bowling Green is the first hospital in Kentucky to offer this robotic technology platform and the third hospital in the state to offer any kind of robotic spinal surgery.
Neurosurgeon Narendra Nathoo said surgeons initially performed spinal surgery using X-rays to place instrumentation.
While reliable, this technology is highly dependent on the surgeon’s skill and experience.
With this new robot-assisted spinal surgery, Nathoo said surgeons can now place screws in the bone accurately and rapidly with perfect precision.
“Robotic-assisted spinal surgery is the next evolution in spinal navigation,” Nathoo said. “Here, the surgeon uses an IPad in his office to plan the surgery – precisely planning where to place the screws in the spine during the surgery. The surgeon then activates the robot and the robotic arm goes to the exact position where the screw will enter the skin.”
“The surgeon then makes the skin incision using a guiding drill, and then uses a power drill to drive the screw into the bone precisely as planned,” Nathoo said.
Usage of the ExcelsiusGPS robotic system has several benefits for patients such as smaller incisions and scars, which causes less post-operative pain, reduced damage to midline ligaments, which results in less destabilization of the spine, early mobilization, a shorter hospital stay and less risk of infection.
Freddie Green of Russellville had surgery on his lower spine with the use of ExcelsiusGPS on Aug. 11, and he described his experience as a very positive one.
“Before the surgery I was in excruciating pain,” Green said. “After a lengthy surgery, I no longer had that kind of pain in my back. It was at least 90% eliminated the next day. It was a great procedure for me that had a fantastic result. I without a doubt recommend this to anyone that needs it.”
Michael McNally, of Park City, also had a similar reaction after having his spinal fusion surgery three weeks ago.
“Based on what I’ve experienced over these last three weeks, I would encourage anyone that qualifies for this surgery to get this because my pain I’ve had for over 12 years receded almost immediately,” McNally said. “It was an instant success.”
Due to the advances in computer and monitor technology, spinal navigation surgery first became possible. This form of spinal surgery allowed the surgeon to visualize the spine in 3D fashion in real time.
This permitted the surgeon to place instrumentation accurately into the spinal bone so as not to damage the spinal cord and or nerve roots. Thus, spinal navigation provides a Google map of the spine for the surgeon to navigate and place the instrumentation.
“Spine surgery can be frightening for many patients mostly because surgeons have to work around the most sensitive and important part of your body – the spinal cord,” Med Center Health and UK Healthcare orthopaedic surgeon Rasesh Desai said in a news release. “And the complications can be disastrous. But now, with the latest advancement of robotic guidance, spine surgery is safer than ever before.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.