...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past weekend continues to cause the river to
rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 29.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Wednesday was 30.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 19.0 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ TO
10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Snow beginning mid to late morning. Peak snowfall noon
til 6 PM.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Weather Alert
...Gusty Winds Today, Snow Tomorrow...
Southwest winds will gust 25-35mph today, with the strongest gusts
occurring this morning. These winds may cause issues for high
profile vehicles and loose outdoor objects.
Low pressure crossing the southeast United States will bring
light to moderate snow to central Kentucky and southern Indiana
Thursday. The most significant snow will fall during the afternoon
and evening hours, especially east of Interstate 65 and south of
the Bluegrass Parkway. Some accumulation is expected.
“The Tender Bar” is a film we’ve seen before – a coming-of-age story where the hero overcomes setbacks in his or her home life with the help of a wise mentor.
Working from a novel by J.R. Moehringer, George Clooney steps behind the camera again and creates a pretty standard, middle-of-the-road drama where the only true spark comes from Ben Affleck’s impressive performance. He’s the only reason any of the film works.
“The Tender Bar” is based on Moehringer’s life, with the story following J.R. (played as an adult by Tye Sheridan and as a child by Daniel Ranieri) still trying to deal with his father leaving the family shortly after his birth.
As J.R. heads off to college, we see through flashbacks how his father’s disappearance played a huge role in his childhood and how he gravitated toward his uncle Charlie (Affleck), a bartender at a Long Island pub who spouts wisdom as he pours drinks.
Clooney frames the story with a voiceover that sounds like outtakes from the TV series “The Wonder Years.” It’s one of several missteps in direction that continue to plague Clooney’s career as a director. After a promising start with “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and “Good Night and Good Luck” Clooney’s resume as a director has been spotty at best.
Mediocre directing only magnifies the problems with the script, which relies so much on coming-of-age drama tropes that audiences will be able to navigate this story long before it arrives to its final destination.
Sheridan is a rather bland lead, although Ranieri fares slightly better. Lily Rabe, as J.R.’s mom, is wasted in a rather blandly written role, and his dad – a radio disc jockey listed in the credits as “The Voice” (Max Martini) – is pretty much your standard Hollywood-created bad parent.
It is nice to see Christopher Lloyd as the eccentric grandfather, but even his character becomes a little too much.
Yet as messy as everything else is in “The Tender Bar,” the one shining grace is Affleck’s work as Charlie. He takes a role we’ve all seen before and makes it fresh and exciting, breathing life into a film that is otherwise lifeless. While this isn’t Affleck’s best work in the last year – he deserves awards consideration for “The Last Duel” – it is still compelling none the less.
Affleck does everything he can to lift this material, but even his strong work isn’t enough to save a movie that ultimately feels like it is going through the motions.