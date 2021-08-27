The sounds of one of the most successful music groups in “America’s Got Talent” history will echo throughout the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Saturday night.
The Texas Tenors will perform a litany of songs across genres during their 7:30 p.m. performance.
Consisting of JC Fisher, Marcus Collins and John Hagen, the vocal trio is the third-highest selling artist in the history of the hit NBC show and has amassed a large fan base worldwide with more than half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
They were also Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artist in the World for 2019, and the Tenors recently appeared on the latest season of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”
The group has performed at more than 1,400 live concerts in the past 10 years, but this is the first time they have visited Bowling Green.
“We are looking forward to live music and getting back to having all of these talented musicians on stage,” Collins said. “It’s been a long year-and-a-half for us all. We are thrilled to be performing at SKyPAC for the first time.”
Collins said they will perform a variety of songs from across genres such as country and classical. He said one of the exciting aspects of the show is seeing people’s reactions when they suddenly switch from one style of music to another.
“One of the things we are most excited with this show is that we are performing with Barbara Padilla,” he said. “We are really excited about that. She has quite the following. Our show is also going to feature some songs from our new album ‘Outside the Lines.’ ”
Padilla is an opera singer from season four of “America’s Got Talent.” She finished the competition in second place that year.
Arts of Southern Kentucky President & CEO Jeffrey Reed said masks are optional for those who attend the event in adherence to national guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for guests.
“People have to make that decision about whether to attend, but we want to stress that it’s up to the individual to make that decision (to wear a mask),” Reed said.
Reed said The Texas Tenors were ideal for this year’s variety series.
“They are extremely talented, and their shows feature music of various genres,” he said. “It’s as much variety as you can get with one group.”
Reed said tickets are available for the show and can be bought in person Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and two hours before the show at the SKyPAC box office. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.theskypac.com or over the phone by calling 270-904-1880.