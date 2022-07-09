An extreme rash of thefts, first of catalytic converters from vehicles and more recently of other supplies and equipment, has led Warren County's Parks and Recreation Department to take some extreme measures to head off the thieves.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday approved parks Director Chris Kummer's request to purchase 24 security cameras along with hardware and supplies from AAA Systems at a total cost of $29,762.33.
The purchase will include installation of the security cameras at Ephram White, Phil Moore and Buchanon parks.
Sixteen of the cameras will be of the Active Deterrence series that can actively warn off intruders with lights and sirens and alert parks personnel in real time when there is an intrusion.
The cameras are needed, according to Kummer's written request to fiscal court, because of "thefts over the last 30 to 60 days and losses and damages of approximately $25,000."
"These additions are needed to protect county property and the citizens of Warren County," Kummer said in his request.
Phil Moore, now the county's assistant parks director, said Friday that supplies and equipment have been stolen from two different facilities recently.
Earlier this year, catalytic converters were stolen from seven county vehicles at three parks. Following those thefts, fiscal court approved spending $9,834.61 for AAA Systems to install security cameras at the Basil Griffin Park maintenance building.
This latest expense is needed, Moore said, as a preventive measure.
"We're trying to be proactive by proposing this new system," Moore said. "It gives us the opportunity to get alerts and see who might be entering our buildings."
The new system will also allow for faster notification of law enforcement, Moore said.
"It will be a whole lot better for notifying us if there is more activity at these parks," Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.
Moore wants to move quickly on getting the cameras installed, saying they should be in place "in the very near future."
Another county project that could be expedited is making improvements to the roundabout at Smallhouse Road and Elrod Road.
Fiscal court on Friday accepted a $29,605 bid from Scott & Murphy Inc. to make the improvements, which entail constructing a concrete "truck apron" around the grassy interior of the roundabout.
County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the Scott & Murphy bid was less expensive than expected.
"Original estimates were close to $50,000," he said, "so this is a great price."
Josh Moore said Scott & Murphy could start on the project "in the next week or so."
The 4-foot-wide apron is needed, Moore said in May when the project first went out to bid, because of the difficulty some large trucks are having in negotiating the roundabout that was built by Scotty's Contracting in 2020 at a cost of $129,637.17.
“Some trucks hauling building materials and other things will get off the road and into the grass area in the middle,” Moore said. “They make muddy holes in the grass.”
Moore hopes to have the roundabout improvements completed before school starts in August.
Also approved at Friday's meeting:
a $7,500 purchase of a 20-foot Skyjack scissor lift from EZ Rent of Bowling Green to be used at the county's Sugar Maple Square property.
an expenditure of $12,158 to EFI Group to replace the guardrail on Bristow Road damaged by the December tornadoes.
an expenditure of $1,980 to Portagrace Manufacture to pay for windows at the new Soapbox Derby Track building at Phil Moore Park.
an expense of $1,726.39 to Jones Auto Sales for repairs to a Warren County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was struck by a county parks department vehicle.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for July 22 at 9 a.m.