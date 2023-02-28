A Bowling Green veteran is hoping to bring greater awareness to the invisible injuries of combat.
Robert Neidlinger was on jump status for six years during his time in the military, taking his fair share of rough landings during repeated parachute exercises. This left him with a traumatic brain injury, leading to epilepsy.
“More than likely that’s what caused the seizures,” he said.
He experienced his first seizure in 1989 but remained in the military – eventually serving through Operation Desert Storm – because “the first medicine they put me on controlled the seizures,” he said. The seizures gradually got worse and he was discharged in 1993.
Neidlinger lives with focal onset impaired awareness seizures, which begin in one area of the brain and curb alertness and memory. They occur with no apparent trigger and Neidlinger has no recollection of them happening.
“Your brain is rebooting like a computer, basically loading all of your apps back up,” Neidlinger said. “Language, memory, consciousness – all of that is being loaded.”
Neidlinger keeps medical tags on his wrist, neck and shoelace and has a QR code stuck to the back of his phone to signal his epilepsy to medical personnel.
“All the people that know me and work with me know that when a seizure begins, all they really need to do is let me come back out of it,” he said.
Neidlinger commonly winds up in a hospital following a public seizure and is picked up by a family member. However, due to what he says is a confusion between psychosis and epilepsy, he has regained awareness in mental health facilities before, including a trip to Western State Hospital.
“The medical community and the police don’t understand the difference between psychosis and epilepsy and can’t visualize the difference,” Neidlinger said.
He said he wants to use his experience to better educate the public that seizures can appear in many forms, not just how they are commonly portrayed in media.
“When you say a ‘seizure’, people think generalized seizure,” Neidlinger said. “That’s where you hit the ground, people see biting of the tongue or the lip, you curl up and you see shaking. A generalized seizure is when the entire brain is involved.”
Neidlinger is one of many veterans living with epilepsy brought about by a traumatic brain injury.
Between 2000 and 2017, the Department of Defense reported over 350,000 TBI cases across U.S. armed forces. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, it is thought that between 30-50% of military personnel living with a TBI will develop epilepsy.
This kind of combat injury is not as apparent than something like an amputation, making it a less visible issue.
“Because you can’t see this thing like someone who is missing a limb or in a wheelchair, you have no idea,” Neidlinger said.
He said that while military personnel have access to better protective armor, they are still “banged around” by explosions and gunfire.
“From the outside like me, they’ll look like nothing’s wrong,” he said. “But inside, their head’s been banged around terribly.”
He posits that veterans may come out of service with post-traumatic stress disorder or psychosis diagnoses rather than one for epilepsy.
“They’re not being diagnosed properly,” he said. “That’s a problem that I’ve had, and that bothers me and I’d like to have it out there.”
Neidlinger went into Vanderbilt Hospital in mid February to have a series of electrodes placed into his brain to map the epicenters of his seizures.
“They can get a 3D image of where the seizures begin,” he said.
After this, one of the possible steps for Neidlinger is the implanting of a responsive neurostimulation device onto his brain to track his seizures. The device could then be programmed to send an impulse to snuff them out, similar to a pacemaker.
He keeps a positive outlook about his condition, maintaining that there’s nothing he can do but joke about it.
“As I come to (out of a seizure) you can ask me ‘hey, can I borrow $20?’ and I’ll give it to you,” he said with a laugh. “I won’t remember any of it.”
He said the worst part of his condition isn’t actually the seizures – as he doesn’t remember them – but the uncertainty they bring.
“The problem with seizures is the anxiety,” Neidlinger said. “Heading out the door every day and going ‘Well, I wonder if I’m going to wake up in a medical center or Western Kentucky State again, where my last roommate was Jesus Christ.”
After over 30 years of seizures and more than a handful of different medicines, Neidlinger is hopeful for what lies ahead. He said he is always nervous about surgery, “But I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘to heck with it.’ ”