Maybe as eye-catching as the sad sight of pulverized homes Tuesday was the incongruity of the brightly colored Whitdogs food truck, parked in a tornado-ravaged lot at Creekwood and Spring Creek avenues.
Though seemingly out of place in a neighborhood where travel was still challenging amid piles of downed trees and the flotsam and jetsam of what had been homes, the food truck was embraced by residents still reeling from the destruction and death brought by the storm.
As they picked up hamburgers, hot dogs, green beans and mashed potatoes from the truck, Blerta Ademi and her husband, Gentian Emini, were not only grateful for the free hot meals, they were astonished by the outpouring of support more than a week after the tornado’s 150-mph winds blew away a new house they were preparing to move into.
“I thought people would forget us by now, but they’re not forgetting,” Ademi said. “They keep coming every day, different food trucks.”
Ademi, Emini and their daughter were a month away from moving into a house on Creek Water Street. Now, they are sharing space with two other families in the same neighborhood, much of which is still without electricity.
The damage and deprivation that Ademi and others in the area along Creekwood Avenue have faced led Whitdogs owner Whitney McCubbin and some of her fellow food-truck entrepreneurs to steer their mobile eateries in a new direction.
“I had a kitchen on wheels, and I felt called to get out and start cooking and feeding people,” McCubbin said as she scurried around her small kitchen. “We hit the Covington Street area on Sunday (Dec. 12), feeding volunteers who were clearing limbs. We’ve been in the Creekwood area ever since.”
On Tuesday, business was brisk as McCubbin worked in the kitchen and local residents either showed up for meals or had them delivered.
McCubbin said she served 180 meals Tuesday as those living in the affected area have grown more comfortable receiving the help.
“People were afraid to leave their houses at first, so we put food on a cart and knocked on doors,” McCubbin said. “We fed one family that hadn’t eaten in two days.”
Many families have been relocated to hotels and other temporary quarters, but they are being served as well.
On Tuesday, nearby resident Kaitlyn Wilkins was busy taking down orders to be delivered to those who have been displaced.
“These are my neighbors,” said Wilkins, who lives on Oriole Street in the Creekwood area. “I’m friends with many of them.”
She connects through Facebook with those friends who are needing help and makes sure they get the meals they need.
“They message me all day long,” Wilkins said. “We’re delivering all over town.”
As McCubbin prepared the Whitdogs meals, just down the street at Creekwood and Village Creek Drive another food vendor was doing his part to feed those in need.
Terry May, a resident of Waynesville, Ohio, loaded his minivan with food and a large gas grill and made the five-hour trip to Bowling Green to serve free tacos.
“I’m just trying to help folks,” said May, who has also volunteered after natural disasters in New Orleans and Florida. “I see a need and try to meet it.”
May served more than 40 meals Tuesday and planned to be back Wednesday with sloppy joes.
“The people are so thankful that we’re here,” he said.
Among the Creekwood-area residents grateful for the help, Caleb Houchens of Hanover Court was himself out Tuesday trying to do his part to help his neighbors.
A forklift operator at Bowling Green’s Henkel plant, Houchens said his home sustained minor damage but was without power for five days. He has been trying since the early-morning hours Dec. 11 to help those in greater need.
“As soon as it happened, I was out with my spotlight trying to help,” said Houchens, who was walking Tuesday past piles of debris that once were homes. “It looked like a war zone.
“It didn’t seem real. Everybody was distraught. My heart goes out to all the families who have suffered losses and had everything taken away.”
That suffering and grieving is likely to continue for months, even with the assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross, the Salvation Army and other relief efforts.
To help fill any gaps, McCubbin and other food truck owners promise to keep coming.
Laurie and Patrick McKinney, owners of the South Cow food truck, were on the scene Tuesday, helping deliver meals prepared by Whitdogs, and they returned Wednesday to set up their own food truck.
Both food trucks are now being helped by the World Central Kitchen nonprofit organization and by donations McCubbin received after making social media posts.
“We raised about $8,000,” McCubbin said. “We’ve been able to give out gift cards. That’s been a huge blessing.”
McCubbin promises to continue being a blessing to those whose homes and lives have been ripped apart by the powerful storm.
“We’re going to keep showing up for as long as the community needs us,” she said.
