Retired Brig. Gen. Dan Cherry’s latest mission came with little risk but with high reward.
Himself a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran renowned for flying 295 combat missions during the Vietnam War and for serving as commander of the Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration squadron, Cherry on Friday followed orders that took him to the home of someone he considers a hero.
Cherry, donning workmen’s clothes and wielding a drill with an auger bit, started his Memorial Day weekend by planting a 10-foot flagpole topped by an American flag at the home of World War II veteran Bernard Fullen.
“Personally, World War II veterans have always been my heroes,” Cherry said after raising the flag and visiting with the 100-year-old Fullen and his family. “Some of my childhood memories are of men in uniform.
“As Tom Brokaw said, they are the greatest generation. The more you learn about what they went through, the more you admire them.”
Cherry’s flag-raising at the home where Fullen and his wife, Virginia, have lived for 70 years, done as part of the Bowling Green Rotary Club’s “Flags for Kids” program, was a labor of love.
The labor, though, didn’t go unrewarded.
“Oh yeah, that’s pretty,” Bernard Fullen said as he was helped from his home by daughter Carol Fullen to view Cherry’s handiwork. “I love that flag.”
The 3-foot-by-5-foot flag in the front yard of the Fullens’ Smallhouse Road home complements the flag that Bernard Fullen has flown for years in his backyard as visible evidence of the patriotism instilled in him as a young man.
“I’ve had one ever since I was in the service,” he said. “Anywhere I went, I wanted to see a flag. I loved the freedom we had to fly that flag.”
A West Virginia native who took advantage of the G.I. Bill to come to Bowling Green to study accounting at Bowling Green Business University and decided to stay, Bernard Fullen remains proud today of fighting for that freedom, even if his WWII memories can be haunting.
“It was a long journey,” Bernard Fullen said of his U.S. Army service in Panama and the Philippines from 1942 through 1945. “I didn’t like any part of it, but I tried to do the best I could and do what they said.”
Back in the States, Bernard Fullen fashioned from his accounting skills a lengthy career that included 25 years as chief financial officer at Junior Foods.
Bernard Fullen, who will turn 101 in August and still has the energy to dig in his garden and mow his grass, wasn’t the only member of his family to be moved by Cherry’s gesture.
“I think it’s very kind to remember that generation and what all they’ve done for this country,” Carol Fullen said. “He has never wanted attention or praise for what he did, but I think it’s really nice for him to know that he still matters. This acknowledgement is really nice.”
Once it was discovered by Rotary Club members that Bernard Fullen was a WWII veteran and a centenarian, they waived the $75 fee usually charged for flags at individual homes through the Flags for Kids program.
Cherry explained that the flag program, started four years ago, is a fundraiser that benefits local nonprofits geared toward helping children.
The Rotary Club charges $40 per flag in neighborhoods with homeowners’ associations and a one-time fee of $75 for homes not in organized neighborhoods.
Money raised goes to such local organizations as Kids on the Block, Top Crops and the Warren East High School Junior ROTC.
“It has been a great fundraiser,” Cherry said. “We donated $15,000 last year, and it has grown every year.”
Growth of the flag program has reached the point of taxing volunteers like Cherry.
“We are in 12 neighborhoods now,” he said. “It has been about as successful as we need it to be.”