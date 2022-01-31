Thief nabs Warren East band trailer

It’s an odd mark for a thief, but when Warren East High School band director Jonathan Cline showed up to work Monday morning, he discovered that the marching band’s trailer – decked out in the Warren East Band’s standout branding – was missing from its parking spot.
“Sometime this weekend, our band’s large trailer was taken from the parking lot,” the band announced on its Facebook account Monday. “If you see it, please call the police immediately!”
The 28-foot long trailer is decorated in Warren East’s colors and bears the words “Warren East Raider Marching Band.” A caped raider armed with a curbed saber is also depicted galloping on horseback.
“You would think it would be easy to find,” Cline told the Daily News in an interview Monday morning.
Fortunately, most of the band’s equipment was not stored in the trailer at the time, apart from some carts its members use to load and unload their equipment at band events, like the annual Christmas parade.
“It’s an essential piece of equipment,” Cline said, estimating it could cost more than $25,000 to replace the trailer and lost equipment inside.
WEHS has about 65 to 70 students in its band, Cline said. The school’s percussion ensemble is slated to play in Daviess County on Feb. 12, Cline said.
“We are actually just starting our percussion ensemble season. That’s one of the reasons we’re hopeful to get it back,” Cline said.
“Be on the lookout for it,” Cline asked the community. “We really want it back.”
