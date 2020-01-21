A Bowling Green businessman has entered the race for Bowling Green City Commission.
David Witty, a local Realtor and owner of a construction company, filed to run Tuesday.
He joins incumbent Commissioner Sue Parrigin and former Commissioner Rick Williams in the race for four seats.
The filing deadline is in June.
Incumbents Joe Denning, Brian "Slim" Nash and Dana Beasley-Brown had not filed for reelection as of Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson filed to run for reelection for a third full term.
