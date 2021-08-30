The third person charged in what authorities described as a conspiracy to bring several pounds of crystal methamphetamine into Bowling Green was sentenced Monday.
Michael Padilla, 26, was ordered to serve 70 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers on a count of conspiring to possess meth with the intent to distribute.
Padilla was one of eight people indicted last year after a multi-agency investigation.
Documents filed in the case by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said Padilla was part of a group of people who brought about 37 pounds of meth from California into Kentucky.
That amount, however, represents only a portion of the total amount of methamphetamine alleged to have been controlled by the co-defendants.
The investigation began last year when a traffic stop in Texas resulted in the seizure of 40 pounds of meth that law enforcement learned was on its way to Bowling Green, court records said.
In addition to the drugs, police said they found a rental agreement in the vehicle that featured Tyrecus Crowe’s name.
When the driver was detained, he told law enforcement he was driving the rented car from California to Bowling Green to deliver the drugs to Crowe, according to court records.
The driver also reportedly told of a prior trip to California in the vehicle to deliver another 25 pounds of meth to Bowling Green, paying for it with cash provided to him by Crowe.
The 40 pounds of meth represent the largest seizure of the drug in an investigation involving local law enforcement.
Padilla is described in court records as having a minimal role in the alleged conspiracy.
Although the conspiracy charge to which Padilla pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, Padilla was eligible for a shorter sentence by meeting the requirements that qualified him for what is known as the federal safety valve.
Defendants facing a mandatory minimum sentence are eligible for the safety valve if they meet requirements that include using no violence or weapons in the crime for which they have pleaded guilty, fully disclosing their involvement in the crime to authorities and having minimal criminal history.
Federal prosecutors initially sought an 87-month sentence for Padilla, while his attorney, Brendan McLeod, argued for a 70-month term, citing his minimal role in the conspiracy and his prior arrest record for nonviolent offenses that included marijuana possession and metal scrapping, according to a memorandum filed by McLeod.
Another defendant, Jeremy Quezada, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
A third defendant, George Sanchez, awaits sentencing on a conspiracy charge, signing a plea agreement recommending a 17-year sentence.
Crowe and four other co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to various charges.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.