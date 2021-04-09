A good bit of his business melted away in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, but Troy Perkins and his Bowling Green Pelican’s SnoBalls franchise is in growth mode as its 2021 season begins.
Perkins, who opened his first Pelican’s location in 2017 on Scottsville Road and his second in 2019 on Veterans Memorial Lane, is now ready to launch the third location of a business that serves up tasty mounds of flavored shaved ice in a season that runs from March through September.
The familiar teal-and-pink storefront can already be seen at 8233 Nashville Road, where Perkins’ third Pelican’s will share space with Rich Pond Market across from South Warren High School.
“We’re leasing space from Rich Pond Market,” Perkins said Tuesday as he worked to get the store ready to open, possibly as soon as April 17. “We’re taking part of their dining room.”
The smallish space will be enhanced by an outdoor covered patio and some picnic tables behind the store.
Perkins is betting the location in a fast-growing part of Warren County will continue the growth curve of a business that serves what he calls “New Orleans shaved ice” in more than 100 flavors.
He is quick to point out that the Pelican’s product isn’t the traditional snow cone, the syrupy crushed-ice treats in paper cones routinely offered at fairs.
“Our product is totally different,” said Perkins, who said it uses the fluffy shaved ice and wide variety of flavors that have been the hallmark of Pelican’s since its beginnings in Louisiana 20 years ago.
Perkins, 50, discovered Pelican’s while living in North Carolina during a 22-year career with Walmart.
A Warren East High School graduate, Perkins liked the product so much that he became a franchisee and brought the business to his hometown.
The Pelican’s franchise that Perkins opened in 2017 at 5844 Scottsville Road was next door to the Otte Golf Center that has since given way to a residential development.
His second location opened in 2019 in the Oxford Center at 1355 Veterans Memorial Lane, a strip shopping center across from Walmart that includes a Bluegrass Cellular location and a Mex-Out restaurant.
The Rich Pond location, like the others, will be open from noon until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-9 p.m. on Sundays.
Perkins believes the location with Rich Pond Market will work well.
“We’ll try to do some stuff together,” Perkins said. “They (Rich Pond Market) have had requests about opening in the evening. If the community wants that, we can be a part of that.”
Rich Pond Market owner Harold Huntsman is open to the idea.
“We definitely need businesses like Pelican’s in this area to meet the growth,” Huntsman said. “We’ve always just been open for breakfast and lunch.
“There hasn’t been enough traffic in the evenings to warrant staying open, but I believe Pelican’s will drive more traffic.”
Huntsman said live music events and other “family-oriented” activities are possibilities for “down the road.”
Perkins is familiar with such activities, having taken a mobile Pelican’s trailer to many fundraisers for schools and nonprofits before the pandemic put the brakes on the trailer for most of 2020.
He hopes to get it back on the road soon, doing fundraisers and special events like birthdays and weddings.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.