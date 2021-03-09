A Nashville man accused of taking part in the deadly 2017 robbery at La Placita market pleaded guilty on Tuesday to five criminal counts.
Jose Adan Mejia Varela, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
Varela admitted to robbing the Morgantown Road store on March 17, 2017, during which Jose Cruz, 31, was shot and killed as he attempted to intervene.
In addition to the robbery at La Placita, Varela also admitted to his involvement in three other robberies that took place within a month in 2017 in Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
During his court appearance, Varela asked through an interpreter to apologize to two of Cruz's relatives who were in court.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers responded that Varela would have the opportunity to do that when he is sentenced June 2.
Varela had confessed to his involvement in the Bowling Green robbery after he was arrested in 2017, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford.
In court Tuesday, Ford said surveillance video from La Placita shows Varela entering the business with Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, while another co-defendant, Jorge Caballero-Melgar, waited outside the business.
The robbers then locked the entrance to the store.
Two children were in the store and the robbers used duct tape to restrain the employees' hands. At one point, Martinez struck one of the employees with a gun, Ford said.
Cruz arrived to pick up one of his children who were in the store while the robbery was in progress.
Ford said Varela left the business after Cruz arrived and was in the parking lot when Cruz entered, realized a robbery was occurring and attempted to fight Reyes-Martinez.
Varela then reentered La Placita, and surveillance video shows him involved in a struggle with Cruz and Reyes-Martinez, Ford said.
During the incident, a gun discharged, with a bullet striking Varela in the elbow before fragmenting and entering Cruz's back, causing his death, Ford said.
Prosecutors believe that Reyes-Martinez fired the fatal shot.
The robbers netted $23,500 from La Placita, and the four robberies in which Varela admitted participation resulted in the theft of $67,000, Ford said.
Criminal cases against Reyes-Martinez and Caballero-Melgar remain pending in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Kentucky, where their trials are set to begin April 23.
Two other co-defendants, Estrellita Soto and Lilian Duron, have each pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection with the incident at La Placita.
The two women were accused of going into the business to send a money order with the knowledge that the money would later be stolen by their co-defendants.
Duron is serving a four-year prison sentence while Soto has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.
Varela is looking at a potential sentence of between 14 years and 24 years plus five months, due to federal sentencing guidelines that take into account a defendant's criminal history and the nature of the crimes to which a defendant pleads guilty.
