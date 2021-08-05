A third person has been taken into custody in connection with a 2020 slaying in Simpson County that authorities believe was a murder-for-hire.
A federal criminal complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green names Andy Martin Schmucker, 33, of Auburn, as a suspect, accusing him of being an accessory after the fact to the homicide of Brian Russell, 43, who was shot Dec. 30 at his home on Portland Avenue in Franklin.
The complaint alleges Schmucker drove Xavior Caine Posey from Bowling Green to Franklin on the night of the slaying, and then drove him away from the scene after Russell was shot.
A grand jury has returned indictments against Freddy Manuel Gonzalez, 37, of Bowling Green, and Posey, 23, of Franklin, charging them with murder for hire.
Gonzalez and Posey have pleaded not guilty to the charge, which carries potential punishments of the death penalty or life imprisonment.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky claims that Gonzalez and Posey exchanged 30 text messages with one another during Dec. 29-30 discussing killing Russell, and that Gonzalez offered to pay Posey to commit the crime.
A federal criminal complaint said that Gonzalez and Posey were co-workers in the cafeteria at Kentucky Downs and that Posey invited Gonzalez to join CashApp, a mobile payment service, on Dec. 21.
Gonzalez had been involved in a relationship with Russell's ex-wife that ended Dec. 15, and then Russell and his ex-wife got back together, according to court records.
Federal court filings mention that surveillance video captured a truck carrying two people in the vicinity of the scene of the homicide just before it took place.
One of the truck's occupants got out of the vehicle at Greenlawn Cemetery and then got back in the truck prior to the slaying.
An affidavit supporting a criminal complaint filed Wednesday details Schmucker's alleged involvement.
Special Agent Bradley Brown of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in the affidavit that he interviewed Schmucker on Wednesday after investigation indicated Schmucker was an associate of Posey and in Franklin the morning of Russell's death.
During the interview, Schmucker said he picked up Posey at a Walgreen's in Bowling Green on the night of Dec. 29 and took him to Franklin at Posey's request.
"As they were driving around, Posey indicated that he had been hired to kill someone," Brown said in the affidavit. "Schmucker stated that he did not believe Posey stating that people joke about that kind of thing but never follow through with it."
During the drive, Posey pointed out a house to Schmucker and asked him to drop him off at Greenlawn Cemetery and circle the block, according to the complaint.
After Schmucker picked up Posey, the two began arguing because Schmucker wanted to go to work, the complaint said.
"Posey told Schmucker that he would pay Schmucker $1,000 to continue to drive around," Brown said in the affidavit. "Posey then had Schmucker park across the street from the victim residence on Portland Avenue."
Schmucker told law enforcement that he backed up into the grass across the street, Posey got out and walked across the street to the residence and then returned to the truck.
"Schmucker heard three shots fired, then saw Posey running back to the truck," Brown said. "Schmucker asked Posey if he got him. Posey stated that he didn't know as he shot through the door."
Brown notes in the affidavit that the investigation showed the shots were fired directly into Russell.
Schmucker was booked Wednesday into Warren County Regional Jail.
An initial appearance was conducted Wednesday in U.S. District Court with a detention hearing set for Friday.