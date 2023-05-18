City police arrested a third person Thursday in connection with the death of a woman who was found severely malnourished in her home.
Tiffany McCoy, 38, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by a person.
According to BGPD, McCoy told police she helped with the care of Jazzmyne Rose Fikes by cooking for her, feeding her and changing her.
Fikes, 44, was found dead Sunday by police at her home on Gary Avenue.
According to police records, Fikes appeared "extremely malnourished (and) was severely underweight to the extent that her ribs and hip bones were visible."
Fikes was also wearing an adult diaper which was full of maggots in and around it, and had severe bedsores on her back and matted her, an arrest citation said.
According to a city police report, Fikes had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and her condition left her bedridden.
McCoy joins two other people, Alexander Leonard and Lonnie Leonard, who have been arrested on charges of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by a person in this case.
Lonnie Leonard claimed to police that he was a paid caretaker for Fikes, while Alexander Leonard reported to have been in a relationship with Fikes since before her diagnosis and would take care of her when Lonnie Leonard was unavailable, according to police records.
The Leonards have pleaded not guilty and are due to appear Friday in Warren District Court for preliminary hearings.
The criminal charge against the three people is a Class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.
