Seven years after a man was found shot dead at his Logan County home, a grand jury returned charges against a third person accused of involvement.
Kristen Lee Ann Day, 41, of Russellville, has been formally charged with murder by complicity and engaging in organized crime.
Day is accused of being complicit in the death of 65-year-old Robert Wetton, who was found behind a barn at his home on Ellis Road on Aug. 26, 2015, with a gunshot wound to his head.
Day was arraigned Thursday in Logan Circuit Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf and a public defender was appointed to represent her, court records show.
The indictment accuses Day of engaging in a conspiracy with one or more people to kill Wetton, or alternatively of aiding or attempting to aid others in the planning or commission of Wetton's homicide or of failing to make a proper effort to prevent the shooting of Wetton when she had a legal duty to do so.
The charges against Day come three years after a grand jury in Logan County returned indictments against Earl Johnson and Carolyn Kinder in connection with Wetton's death.
A jury convicted Kinder in 2021 of conspiracy to commit murder and she was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Johnson, 63, of Lewisburg, faces charges that include murder by complicity, engaging in organized crime and four counts of first-degree conspiracy to trafficking in a controlled substance.
Those charges have come in a superseding indictment brought last month against Johnson, who has also pleaded not guilty.
The drug conspiracy charges against Johnson involve allegations that he involved Robert Wetton and his wife in a conspiracy in which he supplied the Wettons with cash to travel to Arizona on four occasions in 2015 to buy methamphetamine and bring the drugs back to Logan County.
Johnson's indictment lists alleged purchases of meth totaling 45.5 pounds.
Wetton and his wife were arrested in July 2015 in Arizona after a traffic stop in which police uncovered a 20-pound package of meth.
According to court records, Wetton was killed after making incriminating statements to police.
Johnson ended up facing drug charges in Arizona, resulting in his conviction in 2020 and an 11-year sentence there.
He has been brought to Logan County Detention Center to face his criminal charges here.
When Kinder went to trial last year, jurors heard testimony that she was Johnson's paramour at the time of Wetton's death and had made a number of statements while in jail days after Wetton was killed.
“Kinder’s statements indicated that she and another individual had been paid by ‘the big boys from Arizona to kill the snitch,’ ” Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Neil Kerr said in a news release. “Other statements made by Kinder were consistent with details of Wetton’s murder that were not yet known to the public.”
In addition to Kinder’s statements, prosecutors used her phone to tie her to the shooting.
Jurors were shown cellphone tower data that placed Kinder's phone near Wetton's residence about two hours before Wetton was found dead by his wife.
Day, who is in the Logan County Detention Center under a $50,000 cash bond, will return to court Sept. 1 for a pretrial conference.
Johnson's case is set for trial on Jan. 17. A hearing to consider pretrial motions in his case is scheduled for Nov. 21.