Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore eyeballed the pedestal clock that was unveiled Monday in front of the county courthouse and found a flaw.
“I think it’s leaning a little bit,” said Moore, whose public works team had overseen the historic Seth Thomas clock’s short journey from State Street to its new spot on East 10th Avenue.
Not that being slightly off plumb could make the clock’s move any less perfect in the eyes of Moore and others involved in marrying the clock and the courthouse, both more than a century old.
“This clock is now at home,” said Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who oversaw a ceremony that concluded with a tarpaulin being pulled off the 15-foot-tall timepiece to reveal a restored clock face that displayed the correct time: 9:15 a.m.
“This is where it should have been in the first place,” Buchanon said. “Historically and architecturally, it fits. This is too important of a landmark to Bowling Green and Warren County to let it go.”
That explains why Buchanon jumped at the chance to have the clock moved from in front of 922 State St. to its new spot on the sidewalk near the courthouse’s main entrance.
The opportunity came about when Tom Blair, owner of the 922 State St. building that is home to the Carr, Riggs & Ingram accounting firm, called Buchanon a few months ago.
“The Rotary Club approached me and said they were interested in putting a new clock where mine was,” said Blair, who was on hand for Monday’s unveiling. “I thought about it a little bit and thought it sounded like a good idea.
“The (Seth Thomas) clock hadn’t worked in something like four or five years, but I didn’t want it to leave Bowling Green. I talked to Judge Buchanon, and he reacted immediately and said he would like to have it.”
Blair, who has owned the 922 State St. building since 1993, said he was glad he decided to have the clock moved to make room for a clock the Rotary Club wants to install to commemorate its 100th anniversary in Bowling Green.
“I had to decide if I was going to spend a lot of money to refurbish the old clock,” he said. “I think this (moving the clock) is wonderful. I’m real happy with the outcome.”
So is Moore, who saw to it that the clock’s electronic workings were restored to good order.
“It was a team effort and a fun project. It just needed new wiring,” Moore said. “It’s working fine now. It looks good here. It’s a piece of Bowling Green and Warren County history.”
Before the move, the clock had stood somewhere on State Street since 1913.
According to documents provided by Buchanon, the Seth Thomas clock was first placed in front of the J.W. Campbell Jewelry Store at 906 State St. in 1913. It remained there until 1946, when it was purchased by American National Bank and relocated to the sidewalk in front of the bank building at 922 State St.
It has survived ownership changes at that address and even an encounter with a truck that knocked it down in 1974.
Blair said only about 300 of the clocks were made in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“There probably aren’t very many left,” he said.
That rich history matches that of the courthouse, which was built in 1869.
“Not everything that’s old needs to be saved,” Buchanon said. “But when you have something with this architectural and historical significance, it needs to be saved.”
It will not only be saved but enhanced, Moore said. He said the backlighting on the clock has been improved and will now allow for color changes. The public works staff not only wired the pedestal for electricity but ran water to it for watering the landscaping in front of the courthouse.
“We have conduits running to it for communication and cameras,” Moore said. “When you do a project like this, you want to prepare for future needs.”
The clock’s move has left an empty spot on State Street for now, but Rotary Club President Alan Palmer said that will soon change.
As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, the Rotary Club has purchased a pedestal clock from the Verdin Clock Co. of Cincinnati and plans to place the 15-foot timepiece on the same spot as the Seth Thomas clock.
Palmer said the original plan was to install the new $24,000 clock in September, the club’s anniversary month, but he said the coronavirus pandemic has caused the date to be pushed back.
Palmer said the clock will have a green-and-gold marble base that will be engraved with the Rotary logo and a tribute to the club’s 100th anniversary.
“This was a pretty big task for the Rotary Club,” Palmer said, “but I think Bowling Green will be pleased with the new clock.”
