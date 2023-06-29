The City of Bowling Green has quickly discovered just how interested residents are in its riverfront park project.
As a means to engage the public and zero in on what residents want to see in the 70-plus acres of space across the Barren River, the city recently launched a website where visitors can pin comments to a park map and take a survey on their desired amenities.
According to Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services, the survey received about 1,200 responses before it closed.
“We saw how much enthusiasm there was about the project,” Childers said. ”I think what it really gives us is a better idea of what are people looking for in this space, what are the priorities.”
Andy Knight, principal designer of the project with design firm MKSK, said the company has worked in bigger cities and seen less community input.
“You can see the passion exuding from the community and that's great. As a designer that’s what you want,” he said.
Knight said the public engagement should help the park feel like it belongs to the people of Bowling Green.
“We could come in and say, ‘well this community needs A, B and C so that’s what you're going to get,’ but that method has proven over the years to be a little short-sighted,” he said. “It sometimes results in a park that a community doesn't really wrap its arms around and embrace.”
MKSK is currently working on Louisville’s waterfront park and has done similar projects in Columbus, Toledo, Ohio, and Greenville, South Carolina. Knight said waterfront developments are a project type that MKSK “seeks out and we do well at.”
He said that Bowling Green’s development had a lot of the ingredients that “make us really excited about a project.”
“This might be the catalyst that begins to encourage further development,” Knight said. “One of the things we’ve found in a lot of cities that we’ve worked in is the open space becomes the anchor to future development.”
Childers said there were a couple of key themes that popped up across responses: nature and water access.
“What we really saw was the desire to have that natural space, to create that natural theme, that natural environment,” Childers said. “There’s very, very limited access to the water. We heard a lot of commentary about access to the water, people wanting to touch the water so we could see that being a top priority.”
Knight said there’s currently an “opaque wall” of vegetation at the water line that blocks off river access. Once some windows are poked through the undergrowth, boardwalks or piers could be installed.
“I’m just kind of speaking from the hip right now, but those are some of the things that we are sort of anticipating based upon the initial engagement feedback,” Knight said.
Natural play areas for kids, consisting of logs, rocks and grassy spaces, were also a repeated topic. Childers said he could see those being a “higher-end priority.”
“You still have play areas, but they’re not ‘here’s a giant playset you buy from a manufacturer.’ It’s still installed, it’s just different,” he said.
The project is still in the master planning phase, meaning the overall park identity takes precedence over individual amenities. Childers said he wants the design team and the community to have open minds, but also to know that the park is going in a more natural, thematic direction.
“We’re not building another Kereiakes,” he said. “I mean I love Kereiakes, it’s a great park, but we don’t need another one. We need something else that we don’t have, and that’s what we’re trying to build.”
He said he doesn’t see the park looking like any other in the area.
“A lot of our other parks have ballfields. I don’t see ballfields going in here,” he said. “I see this following that theme of nature, adventure, that kind of activity.”
Knight said it would be a disservice to locals if the park's natural resources weren't taken advantage of.
"It’s a unique and authentic setting, so we want to embrace that and utilize that," he said. "For us to deny that is probably the wrong way to go."
The project is currently split into east and west portions, separated down the middle by River Street.
“There are a couple of points where you can connect as a pedestrian, but we’ve got to do our work to try to improve that,” Knight said. “The better connectivity there is between these two areas of the park, the more it's going to feel like a cohesive experience for everybody.”
While no two parks are alike, Knight shared the Scioto Audubon Metro Park in Columbus, Promenade Park in Toledo and Unity Park in Greenville as successful MKSK riverfront designs with parallels to Bowling Green.
In the case of Scioto, the project happened to be along a migratory bird route. This prompted the Audubon Society to put in an educational center.
“Those are sometimes things you discover in the process as you start to get into existing conditions,” Knight said. “No promises for the Bowling Green riverfront, but you never know who may end up being a partner in this or who may want to participate.”
The project is still a multi-year undertaking. Childers said the plan is to make a “significant dent” in the first few phases of development.
“This is a start,” he said. “The city has been very supportive, so I see this being an impactful project.”