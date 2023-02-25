FRANKFORT – State legislators hit their stride last week, moving several key bills forward involving abortion, firearms and education.
In the November 2022 election, a majority of Kentuckians voted no on Amendment No. 2, which would have codified an abortion ban in the state constitution.
While the existing abortion legislation includes an exception for the life of the mother, it does not include exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormalities incompatible with life outside the womb.
In the lead up to the election, key Republicans said they would add those exceptions upon their return to Frankfort in 2023. It was unclear if that would happen, though, until Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, filed House Bill 569 on Wednesday, the last filing day of the session.
HB569 would allow abortions in cases where two physicians determine that a fetal abnormality is incompatible with life outside the womb. It also extends exceptions to patients who are “reasonably believed to be pregnant as the result of being a victim of rape or incest.”
In both cases, physicians would have to include written reports of their findings in their records.
Nemes’ is not the sole abortion bill filed this session, although it’s the only viable one. Rep. Lindsey Burke, D-Lexington, filed House Bill 518 this week, which would legalize abortion in Kentucky, and Rep. Emily Callaway, R-Louisville, filed House Bill 300, which would charge people who get abortions with homicide.
HB569 has not been assigned to a committee yet.
Also on Wednesday, the House passed HB153, which would prohibit Kentucky law enforcement from enforcing any federal firearm ban or regulation, essentially making it a 2nd Amendment “sanctuary state.”
The vote was 78-19, with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposing the bill.
Rep. Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon, sponsored the bill in light of a new Department of Justice rule regulating pistols with attached stabilizing braces.
Regular pistols can be easily converted to short-barreled rifles with an attached stabilizing brace, according to the DOJ ruling. Short-barreled rifles are subject to higher levels of regulation than pistols, and the rule aims to close that loophole.
The rule requires gun manufacturers, dealers and individuals to either register their short-barreled rifles, remove the stabilizing brace from them to return them to pistols or surrender their rifles to the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Representatives argued over whether the bill was constitutional under the Supremacy Clause, which says that federal law takes precedence over state law.
Bray argued that the 10th Amendment, which gives states powers not delegated to the federal government in the Constitution, would allow Kentucky to choose to not enforce the law with its tax money if the federal government were to pass an assault weapons ban or other firearm regulation.
Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, said that the legislature should focus on more realistic measures presented by House Democrats, like requiring safer storage of firearms or creating a voluntary “do not sell” list.
“I think I think for a lot of people watching when I say, ‘what are y’all doing?’ ” Raymond asked. “Why are we wasting time and resources passing unnecessary, unwise unconstitutional legislation to pledge allegiance to hunks of metal that are being used to kill our children?”
After several House Democrats spoke against the bill, Nemes said that they were creating “boogeymen.”
The Senate also held several spirited floor debates last week.
State Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, got his bill through the Senate Education Committee and the Senate floor on Thursday on party lines.
Senate Bill 5 creates and outlines a process by which parents can request that materials that are “harmful to minors” be removed from their child’s school.
“Harmful to minors” is defined as materials, programs or events that:
•Show genitals;
•Depict sexual acts, visually or in writing;
•“Appear to the prurient interest in sex;” or
•Are “patently offensive to prevailing standards regarding what is suitable for minors.”
If a parent wants to remove, say, a book, from the school library that they believe falls under these parameters, they can submit a detailed written complaint to the school’s principal, who then has seven business days to conduct an investigation.
If the principal finds that the material should not be removed from the school, the parent can appeal to the Board of Education, which then has a month to hold a meeting to address the issue and then post its decision on the district website.
If the parent still disagrees, they can opt their child out of using the offending material. The goal is to afford “local control,” Howell said.
“Parents view things different ways in different parts of our state,” he said. “... It’s very difficult to have a one size fits all on many things. So we’re trying to take into account as much flexibility as possible.”
Kate Miller, American Civil Liberties Union advocacy director, spoke against the bill in committee. She said that schools are training young people to think for themselves when faced with a variety of diverse ideas and perspectives.
“All of our children are going to be exposed to radical ideas,” Miller said. “I’d rather have conversations about it than ask the school to prohibit them from being able to access something that’s inconsistent with my values.”
State. Sen Stephen Meredith asked where the line was in committee and on the floor.
“I never imagined in my life we would have drag queen story hour at a library for children … ” he said. “What’s next? Do we bring prostitutes to school for career day?”
The bill passed the Senate 29-4 and now moves to the House.
The short session is over halfway over, and filing deadlines have passed, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any more surprises.
Several “shell bills,” bills under vague titles making inconsequential changes, have been filed so that legislators can later amend them with completely new language even after the filing deadline.