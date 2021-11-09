Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Kelly Thompson has filed to run for the Kentucky Supreme Court seat currently held by Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.
Thompson made it known earlier this year that he planned to run for the state’s highest court to succeed Minton, who has announced he will retire at the end of his term in 2022.
Thompson made it official with his filing Nov. 3 to run for the state Supreme Court’s 2nd District seat, representing Warren and 13 other counties.
A Bowling Green resident, Thompson took the bench on the state appeals court after his election in 2006, and he was elected to a second eight-year term in 2014.
“I’ve got the training and I’ve got thousands of written opinions which explain my judicial philosophy,” Thompson said. “It’s easy for people to realize if they like me or don’t like me.”
Thompson graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1968 and earned his law degree from the University of Kentucky in 1972.
From 1974 until his election to the Court of Appeals, Thompson operated a private law practice in Bowling Green and served as chief public advocate for the 8th Judicial District for 23 years.
His past experience also includes serving as chief trial counsel for the Kentucky Department of Highways and law clerk for the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Thompson said he supports cases being decided on their merits when they get appealed to Kentucky’s higher courts instead of being dismissed due to technicalities.
He cited his dissents in decisions in which the appeals court dismissed cases from parents appealing the termination of their parental rights because of erroneously filed paperwork.
“I’ve been in a position where all I can do is dissent and throw the issue up to the Supreme Court and they get to go with me or against me, and this will be my time to be on there and argue for the important things I want, which is decisions on the merits,” Thompson said. “It’s a simple thing to me, that everybody deserves to have an understandable decision of why they didn’t win a case.”
Judge Kelly Mark Easton of the 9th Judicial Circuit in Elizabethtown filed Monday to run for the appeals court seat to succeed Thompson.
In other local filings, Warren Circuit Family Court Judge Katherine Holderfield filed for reelection Tuesday. Warren Family Court Judge David Lanphear has also announced his intent to run for another term.
