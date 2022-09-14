Joseph Flippin spent one month in college, but it was enough to land him a dream job in one of the country’s fastest-growing industries.
These days, Flippin has a $1,000-a-week job, one he landed as soon as he completed a college career that consisted of a 30-day commercial driver’s license program at the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College campus in Franklin.
Started in 2018 with four donated trucks and trailers, the CDL program is being fueled by what the American Trucking Association says is a nationwide 80,000-driver shortage.
What that shortage means for SKYCTC’s CDL program is an abundance of prospective students for each month-long cohort and ample opportunities for its graduates, once they earn that CDL.
Just ask Flippin, who walked out of the SKYCTC program last year and straight into the cab of a truck at Oakland-based Clark Beverage Group.
“I didn’t know anything about trucks or trailers,” said Flippin, a 39-year-old from Bowling Green. “Those 30 days (in the CDL program) changed my life.”
These days, Flippin says driving his normal route along Russellville Road and Veterans Memorial Boulevard is “not easy,” but he prefers it to his previous jobs.
“What made me do it was, I was tired of working in factories,” Flippin said. “I was used to making $350 to $400 a week. This is good money.”
That pay, increasing as trucking companies compete for a limited pool of drivers, is one reason why SKYCTC is seeing interest in the CDL program ramp up.
“We’ve seen an uptick,” said Kim Myers, SKYCTC’s director of workforce solutions. “We’ve already started talking about offering the class more frequently.”
Now offered once a month, the CDL class fills its usual cohort of around 10 students so quickly that Myers says she is working “six to eight months ahead” on class rosters.
Demand for CDL training of the type offered at SKYCTC has also increased in part because of a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ruling this year that mandates participation in a certified CDL training program rather than simple “on-the-job” training.
“Everyone is required to go through a certified program now,” Myers said. “That has led to growth in the number of employer-funded students.”
SKYCTC’s CDL program costs $4,200, but many students get help from federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, from United Way of Southern Kentucky grants or from prospective employers.
Whoever is paying for it, the CDL training is a good investment, according to SKYCTC CDL Training Program Manager Morris Skipworth.
“There’s no reason that anybody would leave here without a job offer,” Skipworth said. “Companies are trying to outbid each other. It’s a very competitive industry right now.”
Another graduate of the SKYCTC program, Jermey Burns, can attest to that.
A 38-year-old with a criminal record, Burns took vacation and Family Medical Leave Act time off from a factory job to take the CDL training.
His only daughter was born while he was in the class, and when he finished it he landed a job hauling boats for Arkansas-based Maverick Transportation, making enough money to allow his wife to stay home with the baby.
“I’m projected to make about $110,000 this year,” Burns said. “Not bad for an ex-con.”
Both Myers and Skipworth expect more such success stories as SKYCTC’s CDL program continues to grow.
From its start with one full-time instructor and two part-timers, the program now has two full-time instructors and four part-timers.
The program has enrolled 338 students since that 2018 launch, with 319 of them completing the training and all but five of those earning a CDL.
Myers said the college recently purchased two brand-new trucks and trailers as it looks to grow those numbers. Already, the college has provided training for a class of eight high school seniors and expanded its reach into Hart County.
“In the future, maybe we’ll do classes a little more frequently,” Myers said. “We’re in a good spot.”
– More information about SKYCTC’s CDL program is online at southcentral.kctcs.edu/workforce-solutions/cdl-program.
